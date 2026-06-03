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Home > Exclusives > Mike Tyson
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EXCLUSIVE: When Mike Tyson Caught Brad Pitt With His Ex! Former Champ Admits He Left Hollywood Hunk Terrified

mike tyson catching brad pitt ex wife
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson revealed how Brad Pitt reacted when he caught him with the boxer's ex-wife.

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June 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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It's a miracle Brad Pitt is still alive today!

The embattled actor has been bashed again and again in court by ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their kids – who sided with her in their bitter divorce – but his scariest opponent ever was former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Champ Caught Pitt With Wife

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Mike Tyson recalled discovering Brad Pitt in a car with Robin Givens during their divorce.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Mike Tyson recalled discovering Brad Pitt in a car with Robin Givens during their divorce.

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Tyson recently revealed in an interview with comic Theo Von that he once caught the rising Hollywood hunk with his ex-wife Robin Givens.

"Me and my wife were going through a divorce," recalled the still-fearsome fighter, who wed the actress in 1988 only to see their marriage blow up a year later.

"One day, I went over to the house ... she wasn't home. Nobody," Tyson continued. "Then, [I saw her] driving up the road with the BMW that I bought her."

But the champ also noticed she had a sparring partner in the car.

"I thought it was one of her friends from Head of the Class, the sitcom Givens was on between 1986 and 1991.

"But it wasn't one of her friends. It was Brad Pitt," Tyson told a shocked Von. "It was Brad Pitt trying to get some [oral sex]. But he wasn't Brad Pitt yet. I didn't know who the f--k he was ... he didn't even have a car."

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Tyson Says Pitt Looked Terrified

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In his memoir 'Undisputed Truth,' Tyson said Pitt appeared terrified when they unexpectedly crossed paths at Givens' home.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

In his memoir 'Undisputed Truth,' Tyson said Pitt appeared terrified when they unexpectedly crossed paths at Givens' home.

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"You had to see the look on his face. He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites," the fuming champ wrote in his 2013 memoir, Undisputed Truth.

"He also looked stoned out of his gourd. I was due a divorce but every day I would go to her house to have sex with her. This particular day, someone beat me to the punch. I guess Brad Pitt got there earlier than I did."

Tyson told Conan O'Brien in 2012 he frequently went to Givens' house after their split to try to patch things up, recalling one morning when he showed up to find Pitt there, leaving him "emotionally comatose."

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Givens told Andy Cohen she was with Pitt when Tyson arrived, but denied they were ever found in bed together.
Source: imageSPACE / MEGA

Givens told Andy Cohen she was with Pitt when Tyson arrived, but denied they were ever found in bed together.

Ian Halperin, author of Brangelina: The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, claimed Tyson once caught Pitt at Givens' apartment and threatened to kill the budding star.

"If you don't back off, I'll kill you," the author said, adding the actor got the message and never came back.

Givens has previously confirmed Tyson caught her with Pitt but denied claims he ever caught the two together in the sack.

"[That] never, ever, ever happened," she insisted to Andy Cohen years later on Watch What Happens Live.

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