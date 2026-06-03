EXCLUSIVE: When Mike Tyson Caught Brad Pitt With His Ex! Former Champ Admits He Left Hollywood Hunk Terrified

Tyson recently revealed in an interview with comic Theo Von that he once caught the rising Hollywood hunk with his ex-wife Robin Givens.

"Me and my wife were going through a divorce," recalled the still-fearsome fighter, who wed the actress in 1988 only to see their marriage blow up a year later.

"One day, I went over to the house ... she wasn't home. Nobody," Tyson continued. "Then, [I saw her] driving up the road with the BMW that I bought her."

But the champ also noticed she had a sparring partner in the car.

"I thought it was one of her friends from Head of the Class, the sitcom Givens was on between 1986 and 1991.

"But it wasn't one of her friends. It was Brad Pitt," Tyson told a shocked Von. "It was Brad Pitt trying to get some [oral sex]. But he wasn't Brad Pitt yet. I didn't know who the f--k he was ... he didn't even have a car."