Migos Rapper Takeoff Was Facing Trial In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Before His Death
Migos rapper Takeoff was facing a deposition and trial in a sexual assault lawsuit prior to his death at 28, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A civil suit was filed by a victim identified only as Jane Doe, in which the woman claims Takeoff (real name: Kirshnik Khari Ball) raped her at a June 2020 house party hosted by Migos producer Daryl "Durel" McPherson.
The docs submitted in a Los Angeles courthouse stated she arrived at the party in Encino at 7 PM. Takeoff apparently showed up "sometime later."
At that point, she spotted "a handgun sitting on a table."
Doe alleged that Takeoff offered her some marijuana, claiming his "staring" made her "uncomfortable." The woman said she told Durel "she had no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship" with the Messy rapper.
As the duo walked upstairs, they saw Takeoff again and an argument allegedly ensued before she went to Durel's room alone, and the Pure Water performer was said to have followed.
The docs state that Takeoff allegedly started touching her before forcefully assaulting her. Doe was later treated at a nearby hospital, where staff noted evidence of sexual trauma and alerted the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the lawsuit.
Takeoff denied the allegations and the L.A. District Attorney's office never filed criminal charges against Takeoff due to insufficient evidence, The Sun reported.
RadarOnline.com has learned that he was set to testify at a deposition on January 17, 2023, and a jury trial was scheduled for June prior to his death.
Takeoff was killed following a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston early Tuesday. He was 28.
Friends of the slain rapper believe he was not the target — they speculate he was caught in the "crossfire" as he wasn't said to be arguing with the suspect before being shot.
As RadarOnline.com reported, fellow Migos rapper Quavo tried desperately to save Takeoff's life. A video showed the rapper standing over Takeoff's body while begging the 911 operator for help.
Cops were called to the scene around 2:30 AM and two other people were injured in the shooting.
Authorities have asked anyone with information to come forward.