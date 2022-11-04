Migos Rapper Takeoff Was Facing Trial In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Before His Death

The docs submitted in a Los Angeles courthouse stated she arrived at the party in Encino at 7 PM. Takeoff apparently showed up "sometime later."

At that point, she spotted "a handgun sitting on a table."

Doe alleged that Takeoff offered her some marijuana, claiming his "staring" made her "uncomfortable." The woman said she told Durel "she had no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship" with the Messy rapper.