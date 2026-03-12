Mickey Rourke Hits Back: Hollywood Wildman Reveals Real Reason He Stopped Paying Rent on L.A. Property Before Being Kicked Out by Landlord
Mickey Rourke has broken his silence after the veteran actor was booted out of his L.A. home after racking up rental bills.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Rourke, 73, claims he deliberately stopped paying his landlord because he was unhappy with the condition of the property, rather than being strapped for cash as heavily rumored.
What Was Wrong With The House?
Indeed, The Wrestler star alleges the house had "ongoing rodent issues," which were never resolved.
He also alleges the "bathroom and plumbing frequently did not work" and claimed that despite his repeated requests for repairs, "the problems continued and basic maintenance was never properly handled."
Rourke added in a statement: "Withholding rent was not a decision (he) made lightly.
"I simply could not continue paying for a house that was in such poor condition after so many attempts to have these issues corrected."
How Much Money Was Rourke's Landlord Seeking?
Court documents showed Rourke was booted from the property after landlord Eric T. Goldie filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
The judgement was filed on Monday "by default" — meaning Celebrity Big Brother star likely failed to respond to the filing before a court deadline or appear in court to address the matter.
Per the complaint, the order was for "possession only" of the residence, which means that Goldie was not seeking damages in the case.
Back in December, a court filing requested that Rourke be ordered to vacate the home in three days or pay Goldie $59,100 in back rent.
GoFundMe Page Confusion
Rourke was subsequently spotted removing his dog and a bag of belongings from the house in January.
His eviction comes after Rourke turned down over $100,000 worth of donations from fans through a GoFundMe page set up by one of his reps.
Rourke claimed to be unaware of the fundraiser and recorded a video on Instagram strongly disassociating himself from it, while also insisting fans who donated cash will get their money back.
He said: "If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity."
"I'd rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger," he continued. "My life is very simple, I wouldn't go to outside sources like that."
Speaking in January, his manager of nine years, Kimberly Hines, clarified the situation.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: "The GoFundMe was done for Mickey. That money's going to Mickey. It's not going to me. And if Mickey doesn’t want this money now and decides, 'I don't want help, it's like it's charity,' the money will be returned."
"We said, 'Mickey, there are some people (who) want to help you out.' He's like, ‘OK, great.' I don't think he understood, and now it's taken on this media frenzy, and he flipped out," she added. "He's calling me for money. He's calling friends for money. A GoFundMe is set up for him, and now he’s rejecting it?"
Hines also claimed Rourke doesn't manage his finances very well. He reportedly doesn’t have a bank account, "doesn’t carry money," is living paycheck to paycheck, and is extremely generous to his friends.