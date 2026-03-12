Mickey Rourke Hits Back: Hollywood Wildman Reveals Real Reason He Stopped Paying Rent on L.A. Property Before Being Kicked Out by Landlord

RadarOnline.com can reveal Rourke, 73, claims he deliberately stopped paying his landlord because he was unhappy with the condition of the property, rather than being strapped for cash as heavily rumored.

Mickey Rourke has broken his silence after the veteran actor was booted out of his L.A. home after racking up rental bills .

Indeed, The Wrestler star alleges the house had "ongoing rodent issues," which were never resolved.

He also alleges the "bathroom and plumbing frequently did not work" and claimed that despite his repeated requests for repairs, "the problems continued and basic maintenance was never properly handled."

Rourke added in a statement: "Withholding rent was not a decision (he) made lightly.

"I simply could not continue paying for a house that was in such poor condition after so many attempts to have these issues corrected."