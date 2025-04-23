Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama ‘Divorce’ Confessions: How She Made Choices That 'Were Right for Me' and is 'Owning Her Life' — as Marriage to Barack Teeters on the Brink

Photo of Michelle Obama, Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama revealed a shocking 'I told you so' moment in her marriage to Barack Obama.

Profile Image

April 23 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Michelle Obama candidly opened up about her marriage with Barack and shared a shocking incident in which he suffered an injury requiring stitches before a major speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former first lady described Barack's injury taking place in an "I told you so" moment.

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama confirms marriage crisis michelle deep deficit divorce
Source: MEGA

Michelle said she 'made Barack put his basketball shoes up' after he was injured in a pick-up game at the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

The conversation took place during Michelle and brother Craig Robinson's IMO podcast with guest Tracee Ellis Ross.

Michelle, Robinson and Ross agreed "there's a lot you can learn about who a guy is or who a person is" based on their behavior on a basketball court.

The ex-first lady said men "let their guard down" on the court, to which Ross agreed "their character comes out."

Article continues below advertisement
barack michelle obama marriage
Source: MEGA

Michelle said men 'let their guard down' on the basketball court.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle then launched into a story about Barack's famous pick-up basketball games, which she said she insisted he stop after he "busted" his lip open.

She said: "I made Barack put his basketball shoes up once he got his lip busted when he was in the White House playing a pickup game.

"I don't think many people realized this because he was definitely in shape, athletic."

The 61-year-old then poked fun at her brother, adding: "And I remember – because you were at that pickup game."

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama confirms marriage crisis michelle deep deficit divorce
Source: MEGA

Michelle said she always warned Barack to 'be careful playing basketball' but he didn't heed her advice.

Article continues below advertisement

She recalled being at the doctor's office "getting an exam" when she received a call from Secret Service agents saying there had "been an accident" at "one of the admin gyms."

Michelle continued: "I'm like, 'Ugh,' because I'm always like, 'Be careful playing basketball. You shouldn't be playing now. You now have a real important job. And literally, he's coming in with a gauze thing on his lip."

Ross appeared to be shocked at the story, saying: "What?!"

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston barack obama affair rumors buzz
Source: MEGA

While Michelle claimed her husband needed '30-something stitches' the White House said he received 12.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-two explained: "I mean, his lip was – I saw it. He took the thing away and I was like, 'Oh, your lip!' And he had some major speech.

"This was probably Saturday. He needed like 30-something stitches. He had some major speech on Monday, and I was, like, 'This is what I'm saying. You know, you're playing like you're 10 and now your lip is split.'"

She added: "So we digress."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
valerie bertinelli swears off dating after divorce

Valerie Bertinelli Turns 65: Inside Her Uncomfortable Life 'Sitting With Trauma' From Child Stardom and How She Had to 'Grow Up So Quickly'

Split photo of Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

Michelle Obama Sounds Off On Making Choices That 'Were Right For Me' and How She's Trying To 'Own Her Life' — As Marriage to Barack Inches Toward 'Divorce'

Article continues below advertisement

Since the episode dropped, Michelle has been accused of "embellishing" Barack's busted lip story.

While she claimed he needed "30-something stitches," Barack reportedly needed 12 stitches in 2010 following a basketball injury.

Then-White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs said in a statement: "After being inadvertently hit with an opposing player's elbow in the lip while playing basketball with friends and family, the president received 12 stitches today administered by the White House medical unit.

"They were done in the doctor's office located on the ground floor of the White House."

Meanwhile, Michelle and Barack have been rocked by divorce rumors.

Michelle sparked concern after the former president attended back-to-back events in Washington D.C. solo, including Donald Trump's inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

The Becoming author recently claimed on her podcast that the "hard" choice to not attend Trump's inauguration was sparked by therapy and deciding to do what was "right" for her life.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.