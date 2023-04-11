Michelle Branch & Husband Patrick Carney’s Divorce Officially Dismissed Six Months After Reconciliation

Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney’s reconciliation has worked, and the couple’s divorce has officially been dismissed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Nashville judge signed off on Michelle’s case being closed on March 20.

As we first reported, back in September, the 39-year-old singer and her 42-year-old Black Keys drummer husband agreed to call off their divorce. Tennessee law states that a couple needs to wait six months — to see if they can keep the relationship intact — before the court dismisses a suit. The couple was ordered to participate in counseling sessions.

In the new filing, the court said Michelle and Patrick have taken no action which indicates they do not want to proceed with the divorce. As RadarOnline.com first reported, on August 12, 2022, Michelle filed for divorce hours after being released from jail.

The singer was arrested on charges of domestic assault. Patrick accused Michelle of slapping him during an argument at their home. Michelle admitted that she slapped Patrick during questioning. After she was released from custody, she accused her husband of cheating on her while she was busy taking care of their newborn.

The couple shares a 5-year-old son Rhys James and a daughter named Willie, who was born in 2022. Branch said she was “totally devastated” by the events.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness,” she said. Michelle listed the date of marriage as April 20, 2019, and the date of separation as August 11, the date of her arrest. The singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

“Wife states that such irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together in Husband and Wife,” the petition read. She demanded primary custody of the kids and child support. The couple seem to be back on track and were seen on Grammy’s red carpet in February.