Michelle Branch's Domestic Assault Case Dismissed After Arrest & Divorce Drama Kicks Off Child Custody Battle With Estranged Husband

Branch, 39, did a short jail stint after admitting to slapping her husband during a fight. A police report revealed that Carney, 42, did not have any visible injuries on his body.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, she was booked at around 4:30 AM and released around 11:38 AM due to breastfeeding an infant.

The arrest drama reached a boiling point after the songwriter revealed to fans that she and her husband were calling it quits following three years of marriage.