Michael Madsen’s Movie Pain Before Death Aged 67 — Film Icon Went to Grave Raging Over ‘Monster' Harvey Weinstein Who He Blasted ‘Destroyed Dreams'

In 2020, Madsen opened up about his career and his roles, putting the spotlight on one particular film in which he played an Irish boxer raising his son following the death of his wife.

The movie earned praise from Madsen's father, who died in 2015, and it holds a special place in his heart.

"I know my father loved me, but it wasn’t ever shown to me,” Madsen said in an interview at the time. "I think a lot of guys my age grew up with that sort of situation. He was very fragile at the end, but I could tell that he was proud of me."

However, Madsen made clear that Weinstein is to blame for burying the film from the public.