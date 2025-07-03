Michael Madsen’s Movie Pain Before Death Aged 67 — Film Icon Went to Grave Raging Over ‘Monster' Harvey Weinstein Who He Blasted ‘Destroyed Dreams'
While not many have heard of it, Michael Madsen once revealed his 2007 film Strength and Honour was his best work, but due to Harvey Weinstein, it barely saw the light of day.
The actor's comments about the convicted rapist have resurfaced following his tragic death at the age of 67, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Barely Seen Film That Earned Love From Madsen's 'Cold' Father
In 2020, Madsen opened up about his career and his roles, putting the spotlight on one particular film in which he played an Irish boxer raising his son following the death of his wife.
The movie earned praise from Madsen's father, who died in 2015, and it holds a special place in his heart.
"I know my father loved me, but it wasn’t ever shown to me,” Madsen said in an interview at the time. "I think a lot of guys my age grew up with that sort of situation. He was very fragile at the end, but I could tell that he was proud of me."
However, Madsen made clear that Weinstein is to blame for burying the film from the public.
'Harvey Never Liked Me'
The Hollywood star noted he made sure that Strength and Honour was screened for Weinstein, with hopes that the controversial producer would enjoy it so much he would push Madsen back into popularity.
That's not exactly what happened, as the film seemed to disappear.
"Harvey never liked me,” Madsen said at the time. "I don’t know if he ever liked anybody, but I know for a fact he didn’t like me.
"He never wanted me in any of Quentin (Tarantino's) movies. I think I’m only in them because Quentin stood up for me every single time and said I’m going to use Michael whether you like it or not."
The 'Monster' Lurks
Madsen and Tarantino, 62, worked together on numerous films, including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill: Volumes I and 2, The Hateful Eight, and their last project together, 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, no thanks to Weinstein.
The disgraced producer, 73, has been accused of sexually harassing numerous female stars intertwined with Tarantino, such as Kill Bill star Daryl Hannah, Rosanna Arquette, and Pulp Fiction actress Uma Thurman.
"You think about people’s dreams, you know, because Hollywood is a dream factory," Madsen said. "The malevolence of it is the darkest part about it, taking advantage of somebody’s dream. It’s monstrous."
On June 11, Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley. He faces 25 years behind bars.
Madsen's death was announced on Thursday, July 3. The 67-year-old's manager revealed he had passed away from cardiac arrest.
According to reports, Madsen was found unresponsive in his Malibu home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Madsen had been dealing with dark times in his life, including his son Hunter's suicide in 2022 following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu’s spokesperson revealed Monday.
At the time, Hunter's wife mourned his death and said: "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him."