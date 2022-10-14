Michael Jackson’s Estate Fears Priceless Memorabilia Could Be Stolen Unless Court Seals Records In Battle With LaToya's Ex

Michael Jackson’s estate has rushed to court asking a judge to seal documents that reveal the location of some of the late pop star’s memorabilia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jackson’s estate asked the court to seal filings made in its battle with LaToya’s ex-fiancé Jeffré Phillips.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge granted the estate an injunction against Jeffré.