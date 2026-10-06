Michael Douglas Had Intimate Talks With Rob Reiner About Troubled Sons Before Filmmaker's Murder

Reiner directed Douglas in the 1995 political comedy The American President, for which Douglas received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

The pair went on to work together again on the 2014 film And So It Goes. Douglas spoke up about Reiner after the director and his wife Michele singer’s deaths in 2025.

Their son Nick was arrested and later charged in connection with their deaths.

As part of CBS' Rob Reiner – Scenes from a Life special, Douglas said dealing with the addiction of his own son, Cameron, helped him relate to Reiner and the problems with his son, Nick.

Douglas said: "I also had a son who had had drug issues. I’m happy to say he’s overcome them and living a prosperous life."

The two-time Oscar winner added that he and Reiner would "talk a lot about that and what you can do as a parent, what you can’t do."