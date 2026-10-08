EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Reveals Terrifying Hollywood Death Threat Ordeals
Oct. 8 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Michael Douglas has revealed he was warned an assassin planned to stab him with an HIV-infected needle during the Oscars – forcing the FBI to deploy undercover agents throughout the ceremony as he prepared to walk onstage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 82-year-old Hollywood star recounts the terrifying incident at the 1992 Academy Awards in his newly released memoir, One Helluva Ride.
Michael Douglas Reveals Chilling Assassination Threat
Douglas claims federal investigators and Los Angeles police informed him of a credible assassination threat, but he refused to abandon his appearance at the ceremony despite fears that an attacker could be hiding among the audience.
The A-lister writes that authorities warned him of a "credible threat" involving a man who intended to "stab you with an HIV-infected needle."
The actor was preparing to present an award when investigators approached him with intelligence suggesting his life was in danger.
Undercover officers were stationed throughout the auditorium, monitoring spectators while Douglas continued with his scheduled appearance.
Despite the extensive security operation, no suspect was arrested, and the identity of the individual allegedly responsible for the threat remains unknown.
Death Threats Allegedly Followed During 1970s TV Career
The revelation is among several accounts of intimidation and personal danger contained in the actor's 500-page autobiography, which examines his six decades in Hollywood.
Douglas also recalled receiving death threats during the 1970s while starring in the television crime drama The Streets of San Francisco.
He claims a group calling itself the Death Angels placed him on a "kill list," prompting authorities to provide protection during filming.
The movie star reportedly wore a bulletproof vest while recording certain episodes, with undercover officers positioned nearby because of concerns about a possible attack.
Memoir Details Romance With Catherine Zeta-Jones
The memoir also explores Douglas' turbulent romantic history, including his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, and his previous relationship with Kathleen Turner, 72.
Douglas reveals he was dating five women when he began pursuing Zeta-Jones after watching her performance in The Mask of Zorro.
The Welsh actress insisted he end his other relationships before they could become romantically involved.
"She told me she understood that I was a single guy who'd come out of a long marriage, but she would only be monogamous," Douglas writes.
He adds Zeta-Jones also said: "I'm not interested in dating you if you're dating other people. You can either continue with them or end it and be with me.'"
Douglas said his response required some immediate action.
He writes: "I told her, ' Wait here, I have to make five quick calls. (Catherine said), ‘Five? You have to make five calls?'"
The Don't Say a Word star subsequently telephoned all five women to end their relationships.
The couple married in November 2000 and have two children, Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23.
Douglas also has a son, Cameron, 47, from his previous marriage to Diandra Douglas, 70.
Autobiography Addresses Affairs and Hollywood Legacy
The actor also uses his book to acknowledge an affair with Turner while filming Romancing the Stone with her in Mexico in 1984 – ending decades of speculation about their relationship.
He has also challenged longstanding claims about his private life, denying reports that he received treatment for s-x addiction during the 1990s.
Douglas told The Sunday Times those claims were "not true," while also describing himself as "a healthy product of the '60s."
His autobiography additionally examines his complicated relationship with his father, Kirk Douglas, who died in 2020, and his experiences working on Wall Street, Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct.
He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of ruthless financier Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's Wall Street in 1988.