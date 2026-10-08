EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Reveals Terrifying Hollywood Death Threat Ordeals

The memoir also explores Douglas' turbulent romantic history, including his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, and his previous relationship with Kathleen Turner, 72.

Douglas reveals he was dating five women when he began pursuing Zeta-Jones after watching her performance in The Mask of Zorro.

The Welsh actress insisted he end his other relationships before they could become romantically involved.

"She told me she understood that I was a single guy who'd come out of a long marriage, but she would only be monogamous," Douglas writes.

He adds Zeta-Jones also said: "I'm not interested in dating you if you're dating other people. You can either continue with them or end it and be with me.'"

Douglas said his response required some immediate action.

He writes: "I told her, ' Wait here, I have to make five quick calls. (Catherine said), ‘Five? You have to make five calls?'"

The Don't Say a Word star subsequently telephoned all five women to end their relationships.

The couple married in November 2000 and have two children, Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23.

Douglas also has a son, Cameron, 47, from his previous marriage to Diandra Douglas, 70.