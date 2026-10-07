EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Gave Sharon Stone 'Chafed Thighs' During '5 Straight Days in Bed' While Filming Wild Intimate Scene

In his memoir , One Helluva Ride, the legendary actor acknowledged Stone's beauty, but he also said the work stayed strictly professional, as there was nothing attractive about shooting s-- scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Michael Douglas left his Basic Instinct co-star, Sharon Stone, with chafed thighs after filming an intimate scene over five long days.

Douglas and Stone worked with each other in 'Basic Instinct.'

Douglas described this scene as much more intense than similar work in his earlier movies, like Fatal Attraction.

"It wasn’t on the edge; it went a mile beyond it," he wrote.

According to Douglas, both actors vowed not to use body doubles, a common practice while filming more intimate and complicated scenes.

He clarified that production had "every shot and movement meticulously planned out and storyboarded." Nonetheless, they did hit a few speed bumps, primarily some chafing to Stone's thighs.

Douglas admitted he did "have to get my face very close to some rather delicate areas."

At one point, Stone stopped Douglas and asked him to "go easy," which only confused him. She pointed out that his stubble was "scratching her up." While he didn't quite believe her at first, he realized that "it was true."

"Her upper things were completely red and chafed," he said. "I felt horrible."