EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Claims Kobe Bryant Was 'Finding Excuses' to Stop by Catherine Zeta-Jones' House Amid Courting — 'It Was a Lot!'

While Zeta-Jones never confirmed any sort of relationship between herself and the basketball star, she did express fondness of him.

When Bryant tragically died alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, Zeta-Jones shared her sympathies. Alongside a photo of the athlete, she described meeting him 24 years prior when he "was my next door neighbor in Pacific Palisades."

She described both herself and Bryant as "young and ambitious."

"We met the day he moved in through his dog, that started to, and continued to wander in to my garden," she said. "His basketball court was my view. I watched his talent and dedication, yet how could I have known that he was to become what he became."