EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Claims Kobe Bryant Was 'Finding Excuses' to Stop by Catherine Zeta-Jones' House Amid Courting — 'It Was a Lot!'
Oct. 9 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' love story could have been stalled by the late NBA star Kobe Bryant.
At the time, Douglas and Zeta-Jones were attempting to make a long-distance relationship work. However, he found a challenge with Bryant, who he claimed would "stop by" the actress' home regularly, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michael Douglas Claims Kobe Bryant Frequented Catherine Zeta-Jones' Home
The pair met in 1998 while in France. Douglas was living in New York, but Zeta-Jones was based out of Los Angeles. In fact, "she had a house in the Palisades, right below Kobe Bryant's," the 82-year-old explained in his memoir, One Helluva Ride.
Bryant, who was playing for the LA Lakers at the time, wouldn't meet his eventual wife, Vanessa Laine, until 2001.
"Apparently Kobe kept finding excuses to stop by Catherine’s house," Douglas wrote. "I’m not sure how many times he ‘lost his dog,’ but it was a lot!"
Catherine Zeta-Jones Mourns Kobe Bryant
While Zeta-Jones never confirmed any sort of relationship between herself and the basketball star, she did express fondness of him.
When Bryant tragically died alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, Zeta-Jones shared her sympathies. Alongside a photo of the athlete, she described meeting him 24 years prior when he "was my next door neighbor in Pacific Palisades."
She described both herself and Bryant as "young and ambitious."
"We met the day he moved in through his dog, that started to, and continued to wander in to my garden," she said. "His basketball court was my view. I watched his talent and dedication, yet how could I have known that he was to become what he became."
Douglas' Dramatic Display of Commitment
In the end, Douglas and Zeta-Jones managed to make the distance work – and he sure was smitten. In fact, Douglas admitted in his memoir that the day he committed to Zeta-Jones, he called five other women and broke off those relationships.
He insisted, despite past infidelity in his first marriage, he was always loyal to the actress.
"She told me she understood that I was a single guy who’d come out of a long marriage, but she would only be monogamous,” Douglas wrote. “‘I’m not interested in dating you if you’re dating other people. You can either continue with them or end it and be with me.’"
“I told her wait here, I have to make five quick calls. ‘Five? You have to make five calls?’” he recalled their conversation.
Douglas and Zeta-Jones Tied the Knot in 2000
Douglas and Zeta-Jones met in 1998 while she was promoting The Mask of Zorro and he was promoting A Perfect Murder at the Deauville Film Festival.
Already aware of who Zeta-Jones was through her work, Douglas asked her publicist to arrange a meeting for them. He invited her back to his room, which she declined. However, in an effort to romantically win her over, Douglas had roses sent to her next filming site.
Their relationship blossomed, and he proposed the next year, with their first child arriving months later. They married in November 2020. They have two children together, and Douglas has one older son from his prior marriage.