Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Michael Douglas
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Claims Kobe Bryant Was 'Finding Excuses' to Stop by Catherine Zeta-Jones' House Amid Courting — 'It Was a Lot!'

A photo of Michael Douglas alongside a photo of Kobe Bryant alongside a photo of Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas recalled the early days of his relationship with Catherine Zeta-Jones in his new book.

Profile Image

Oct. 9 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' love story could have been stalled by the late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

At the time, Douglas and Zeta-Jones were attempting to make a long-distance relationship work. However, he found a challenge with Bryant, who he claimed would "stop by" the actress' home regularly, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas Claims Kobe Bryant Frequented Catherine Zeta-Jones' Home

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

The actor dished about his life in his new memoir, 'One Helluva Ride.'

Article continues below advertisement

The pair met in 1998 while in France. Douglas was living in New York, but Zeta-Jones was based out of Los Angeles. In fact, "she had a house in the Palisades, right below Kobe Bryant's," the 82-year-old explained in his memoir, One Helluva Ride.

Bryant, who was playing for the LA Lakers at the time, wouldn't meet his eventual wife, Vanessa Laine, until 2001.

"Apparently Kobe kept finding excuses to stop by Catherine’s house," Douglas wrote. "I’m not sure how many times he ‘lost his dog,’ but it was a lot!"

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine Zeta-Jones Mourns Kobe Bryant

A photo of Kobe Bryant
Source: MEGA

Bryant died in 2020 in a helicopter crash.

Article continues below advertisement

While Zeta-Jones never confirmed any sort of relationship between herself and the basketball star, she did express fondness of him.

When Bryant tragically died alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, Zeta-Jones shared her sympathies. Alongside a photo of the athlete, she described meeting him 24 years prior when he "was my next door neighbor in Pacific Palisades."

She described both herself and Bryant as "young and ambitious."

"We met the day he moved in through his dog, that started to, and continued to wander in to my garden," she said. "His basketball court was my view. I watched his talent and dedication, yet how could I have known that he was to become what he became."

Article continues below advertisement

Douglas' Dramatic Display of Commitment

A photo of Catherine Zeta-Jones alongside Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Douglas broke off relationships with five women for Zeta-Jones.

Article continues below advertisement

In the end, Douglas and Zeta-Jones managed to make the distance work – and he sure was smitten. In fact, Douglas admitted in his memoir that the day he committed to Zeta-Jones, he called five other women and broke off those relationships.

He insisted, despite past infidelity in his first marriage, he was always loyal to the actress.

"She told me she understood that I was a single guy who’d come out of a long marriage, but she would only be monogamous,” Douglas wrote. “‘I’m not interested in dating you if you’re dating other people. You can either continue with them or end it and be with me.’"

“I told her wait here, I have to make five quick calls. ‘Five? You have to make five calls?’” he recalled their conversation.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Venezuelan Gold Deal 'Leaves US Refiners Wary'

Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Police Chief Warns Prince Harry's UK Security is Staying Under Review

Article continues below advertisement

Douglas and Zeta-Jones Tied the Knot in 2000

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

The pair share two children.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones met in 1998 while she was promoting The Mask of Zorro and he was promoting A Perfect Murder at the Deauville Film Festival.

Already aware of who Zeta-Jones was through her work, Douglas asked her publicist to arrange a meeting for them. He invited her back to his room, which she declined. However, in an effort to romantically win her over, Douglas had roses sent to her next filming site.

Their relationship blossomed, and he proposed the next year, with their first child arriving months later. They married in November 2020. They have two children together, and Douglas has one older son from his prior marriage.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.