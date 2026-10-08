Michael Douglas Grills Ana Navarro on Her Status as a Republican on 'The View': 'Why Aren't You Independent?'

Douglas was in the middle of discussing how he married his first wife, Diandra, only 60 days after they met when he turned to Navarro and, out of the blue, noted, "I have to ask you something. I've admired you now so much for the last couple of years."

A deeply flattered Navarro told him not to ask her that on camera because "I might cry."

The lifelong Democrat wanted to know, "Why aren't you independent? How can you still be a Republican?

Navarro erupted in hearty laughter as the audience applauded Douglas' question. Even fellow panelist Sunny Hostin cheered, "He's got you there!"