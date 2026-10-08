Michael Douglas Grills Ana Navarro on Her Status as a Republican on 'The View': 'Why Aren't You Independent?'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Michael Douglas took a detour from dishing the juicy details of his memoir on The View to put co-host Ana Navarro on the hot seat over why she's still a registered Republican, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 82-year-old Oscar winner made it clear he was a big fan of the CNN political pundit but couldn't wrap his head around why she still calls herself part of the MAGA party when she's one of Donald Trump and his administration's fiercest critics.
Michael Douglas Questions Ana Navarro Why She's Still a Registered Republican
Douglas was in the middle of discussing how he married his first wife, Diandra, only 60 days after they met when he turned to Navarro and, out of the blue, noted, "I have to ask you something. I've admired you now so much for the last couple of years."
A deeply flattered Navarro told him not to ask her that on camera because "I might cry."
The lifelong Democrat wanted to know, "Why aren't you independent? How can you still be a Republican?
Navarro erupted in hearty laughter as the audience applauded Douglas' question. Even fellow panelist Sunny Hostin cheered, "He's got you there!"
Ana Navarro Remains a Registered Republican to Vote Against Them
Navarro's response seemed to be less than enthusiastic about actually supporting GOP candidates and more about torpedoing those she doesn't like.
"I'll tell you why, because I live in Florida where the primaries are closed, and I want to be able to vote in the primaries and vote against those sons of b-----," Navarro sneered, adding her aim was to "make a difference in the primaries."
Douglas isn't the first to question why the CNN Newsnight contributor remains part of the GOP when she's such a staunch critic of Trump, 80.
Ana Navarro Turned on Republicans After Trump Came Along
Navarro sneered in an October 2 interview that she's an old-school Republican and that the current Commander-in-Chief is anything but.
"I'd argue that anybody who espouses the same views as Donald Trump isn't much of a traditional Republican," the Bleep! podcast host fumed. "I'm not going to be lectured to about what a Republican is or isn’t."
Navarro previously worked on the campaigns of notable Republican presidential candidates earlier in her career, including John McCain, Jeb Bush, and Jon Huntsman.
She began breaking with the party in 2016 when she cast her ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton over Trump in the presidential race. Two years later, Navarro voted for Democrat Andrew Gillum instead of Republican Ron DeSantis in Florida's gubernatorial contest, citing the now two-term governor's close ties to Trump.
Ana Navarro Was Longtime Republican Supporter Until 2016
Navarro's initial loyalty to the Republican Party stemmed from her family fleeing her native Nicaragua to the United States in 1980, seeking political asylum after the socialist Sandinista National Liberation Front seized power in her home country.
"Reagan was taking on the Sandinistas when Bernie Sanders wasn’t," she once declared.
Navarro later benefited from the sweeping immigration reform law signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1986, which granted her amnesty and paved the way for her to become a U.S. citizen.
She grew up in Miami and climbed the Republican political ladder, cutting her teeth on local races before making it to the national stage as the Hispanic outreach chair for GOP presidential nominee McCain's 2008 campaign.