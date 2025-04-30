Michael Bolton's Aggressive Brain Cancer Battle: Legendary Singer Finally Breaks His Silence On Receiving The Horrifying Diagnosis And Undergoing Two Brain Surgeries

The iconic singer was diagnosed with glioblastoma in December 2023 following an emergency brain surgery, during which his doctors were able to miraculously remove a tumor in its entirety. Bolton's neuro-oncologist, Dr. Ingo Mellinghoff, noted such an event occurs in only about 30 to 40 percent of glioblastoma cases.

A month later, Bolton underwent a second brain operation in January 2024 due to an infection.

Nine months later he began radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October 2024.

He continues to undergo routine MRI scans every two months – and his latest scan, done in April, came back clear.