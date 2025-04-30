Michael Bolton's Aggressive Brain Cancer Battle: Legendary Singer Finally Breaks His Silence On Receiving The Horrifying Diagnosis And Undergoing Two Brain Surgeries
Michael Bolton has broken his silence on being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer, glioblastoma – and undergoing two brain surgeries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On his ongoing cancer fight, Bolton, 72, said: "Succumbing to the challenge is not an option."
The iconic singer was diagnosed with glioblastoma in December 2023 following an emergency brain surgery, during which his doctors were able to miraculously remove a tumor in its entirety. Bolton's neuro-oncologist, Dr. Ingo Mellinghoff, noted such an event occurs in only about 30 to 40 percent of glioblastoma cases.
A month later, Bolton underwent a second brain operation in January 2024 due to an infection.
Nine months later he began radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October 2024.
He continues to undergo routine MRI scans every two months – and his latest scan, done in April, came back clear.
In an interview with People, Bolton's daughter Holly recalled the moment her father came out of surgery.
She saidt: "He was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes.
"I remember one of the nurses (at the hospital) had no idea who he was, and she's like, 'Do you know he sings like this?'"
Over the past year and half, Bolton and his daughters – Holly, 47, Isa, 49, and Taryn, 45 – have chosen to remain optimistic and cherish moments together as the Grammy winner's speech, mobility and short-term memory have all suffered due to his treatment.
The singer told the outlet: "You're reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought.
"Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You're really quickly drawn into a duel.
"I guess that's the way you find out what you're made of."
The To Love Somebody singer has also opted against being given a prognosis. While his scans are clear, glioblastoma reoccurs in about 90 percent of cases, according to The Glioblastoma Foundation.
He added: "Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you're not alone going through it is a big deal.
"It actually helps people to know. It reminds them that they're not alone."
Meanwhile, Bolton has continued to live a life out of the spotlight in Westport, Connecticut, where he's called home for the past 30 years.
He dedicates much of his time to his family, particularly his daughters and six grandchildren, and enjoys family trivia nights.
Taryn said: "We’re in this together, and that’s it."
Outside of spending time with family, Bolton golfs, works out with a personal trainer, meditates daily and works with a voice coach online.
The 72-year-old said: "I find comfort in general more easily.
"(The whole experience) gives me a heightened sense of appreciation. It's unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life.
"I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation.
"You have to be a cheerleader for yourself."