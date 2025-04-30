John Elway's Agent and Friend Jeff Sperbeck Dead at 62 After He Fell Off Golf Cart NFL Icon Was Driving Following Party
John Elway's longtime agent and friend, Jeff Sperbeck, has died after a freak accident with the former NFL great on a golf course, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sperbeck fell from a speeding golf cart driven by Elway and suffered injuries that originally left him on life support.
Officials told TMZ the 62-year-old passed away early Wednesday morning, just days after he suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling off the cart.
Elway, Sperbeck, their wives and the former athlete's son were reportedly on their way back from a post-Stagecoach party on April 26 when Jeff fell off the back of the cart, hitting his head on the ground.
He was kept on life support until doctors could make final arrangements for his organs.
Trump Wants To Be 'The Next Pope' — The Don Admits He Would Be His 'Number One Choice' To Lead The Catholic Church After Attending Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome
More to come...This is a developing story