Final Moments: Tragic Clip Shows Pastor's Wife Mica Miller at Gas Station Hours Before Her Death

mica miller
Source: Facebook/Mica Miller; Robeson County Sheriff's Office

A medical examiner revealed that Mica Miller was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound as new details emerge surrounding her death.

By:

May 23 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Chilling new footage showing the final hours of Mica Miller, the South Carolina woman who was found dead of an apparent suicide days after serving her pastor husband with divorce papers, has emerged, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In gas station surveillance footage obtained by NewsNation, Miller can be seen filling up her car and purchasing a drink and appears to be acting normally.

"She got the drink, came outside, used the restroom, got her gas, and she left," the gas station owner told NewsNation. "Nothing special. Just regular, regular day, regular thing."

Miller, 30, was found dead in North Carolina's Lumber River State Park on April 27. Robeson County Medical Examiner Dr. Richard Johnson found her injuries "consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound" and ruled her death a suicide.

Previously released surveillance footage showed her purchasing a gun from a pawn shop. Before her death, Miller called 911 and asked the dispatcher "if her phone could be located because she was going to kill herself and wanted her family to be able to find her body," officials said.

mica miller
Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office

Investigators used surveillance footage to determine the series of events before Mica's death.

MORE ON:
OMG!
Despite the medical examiner's findings, Miller's family has insisted that they believe her suicide was staged. "The theory of of suicide does not add up to me," her sister Sierra Francis told NewsNation

"I believe that it was all staged," her father Michael Francis added. "I believe that the whole thing was premeditated. I believe that the narrative was established by Junior [her husband, John-Paul Miller], all the way through."

"Before there was even a release, the day we were notified, he was already saying 'She did it, she did it.' Why would you do that if you don't have all the information yet? Why would you not be grieving? He has not shown any remorse, no grief. He shows nervousness. He shows guilt. He shows that he is hiding something."

mica miller fb
Source: facebook

Francis said there is another side to John-Paul that he does not show the world, claiming that when Mica was pursuing a divorce, he got upset "that us, her family, posted about narcissists."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Miller, who filed for divorce days before died, had reportedly accused her husband of abuse and harassment in an affidavit sent to her attorney.

"Following the untimely death of Mica Miller, unfounded rumors and false accusations began circulating on social media and in various media outlets, suggesting Pastor Miller's involvement in her demise," John-Paul's attorney, Russell Long, said in a news release. "Our client refutes any report that suggests he ever abused his wife."

