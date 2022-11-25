Mexican Prosecutors Seek Extradition Of Shanquella Robinson Suspect As Call For Justice Grows

Mexican prosecutors have begun the extradition proceedings for the suspect named in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Robinson had flown to Cabo San Lucas last month with six of her friends for a birthday celebration on October 28. She tragically never made it home.

Baja California Sur prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa announced this weekend that his office has issued an arrest warrant for a friend of Robinson.