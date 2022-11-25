Mexican Prosecutors Seek Extradition Of Shanquella Robinson Suspect As Call For Justice Grows
Mexican prosecutors have begun the extradition proceedings for the suspect named in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Robinson had flown to Cabo San Lucas last month with six of her friends for a birthday celebration on October 28. She tragically never made it home.
Baja California Sur prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa announced this weekend that his office has issued an arrest warrant for a friend of Robinson.
"This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of [hers] who is the direct aggressor," De la Rosa shared in a statement. "Actually it wasn't a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression."
He said Mexican authorities have started carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America.
"It's about two Americans, the victim and the culprit," De la Rosa added.
RadarOnline.com previously confirmed the FBI joined the investigation into Robinson's death. A statement noted that officials had seen the viral video, showing a woman believed to be Robinson being repeatedly struck in their villa.
Robinson's mother, Salamondra, said she had her doubts after some of those friends initially claimed her daughter had alcohol poisoning.
However, a death certificate issued by Mexican officials listed the cause of death as "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation."
Another perplexing development was that the certificate stated that Robinson was found unconscious in a living room and died about 15 minutes after she was injured.
In another turn of events, a new police report contradicted those claims, stating that doctors tried to revive her and spent three hours with Robinson before she died.
As the investigation continues, loved ones gathered to say their goodbyes during Robinson's homegoing service, which was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church on November 19.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Robinson's GoFundMe campaign launched by her sister is nearing its $380,000 goal.
Salamondra told ABC News that Robinson was a light in her life, proudly sharing, "She was a caring person ... and I want them to always remember that. We're going to keep her legacy alive."