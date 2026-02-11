EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's Ex 'Blocking Her Desire to Get Married to Martin Short… ASAP!'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Old the rice! Crazy-in-love Meryl Streep and Martin Short may want to get married ASAP, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but there's still one thing standing in their way: Streep's ex.
"Her divorce to Don [Gummer] is dragging on," an insider said. "It's giving her and Martin major stress heading into 2026. He is getting impatient, and he's a very old-fashioned guy. He wants them to get married and live together – now."
Madly In Love
The Only Murders in the Building costars were first linked in January 2024.
"It's obvious Meryl is madly in love. Martin is quick, intelligent and, of course, funny. He makes her laugh. A sense of humor can be very attractive," an insider gushed.
This would be the second marriage for both celebs.
In 2023, the Devil Wears Prada actress, 76, revealed she'd been secretly separated from Gummer, 79, for more than six years.
Meanwhile, Martin, 75, lost wife Nancy Dolman to ovarian cancer in 2010. She was 58.
Dream Wedding Goals
The source said: "Meryl says she wants to marry Martin, too, but she doesn't want to press the divorce with Don.
"The whole thing is a delicate balance because they have kids and grandkids. Luckily, Martin trusts Meryl.
"In the end, he knows it will all work out. They'll get their dream wedding."