Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meryl Streep
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's Ex 'Blocking Her Desire to Get Married to Martin Short… ASAP!'

Meryl Streep has been facing resistance from her ex as she pursues marriage plans with Martin Short.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep has been facing resistance from her ex as she pursues marriage plans with Martin Short.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Old the rice! Crazy-in-love Meryl Streep and Martin Short may want to get married ASAP, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal, but there's still one thing standing in their way: Streep's ex.

"Her divorce to Don [Gummer] is dragging on," an insider said. "It's giving her and Martin major stress heading into 2026. He is getting impatient, and he's a very old-fashioned guy. He wants them to get married and live together – now."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Madly In Love

Article continues below advertisement
Martin Short is said to be growing impatient as Meryl Streep's prolonged divorce from Don Gummer delays plans to marry ASAP.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short is said to be growing impatient as Meryl Streep's prolonged divorce from Don Gummer delays plans to marry ASAP.

Article continues below advertisement

The Only Murders in the Building costars were first linked in January 2024.

"It's obvious Meryl is madly in love. Martin is quick, intelligent and, of course, funny. He makes her laugh. A sense of humor can be very attractive," an insider gushed.

This would be the second marriage for both celebs.

In 2023, the Devil Wears Prada actress, 76, revealed she'd been secretly separated from Gummer, 79, for more than six years.

Meanwhile, Martin, 75, lost wife Nancy Dolman to ovarian cancer in 2010. She was 58.

Article continues below advertisement

Dream Wedding Goals

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
A fresh 'RHOBH' cat-fight has erupted after Denise Richards allegedly banned Lisa Rinna from returning to the show.

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh 'RHOBH' Cat-Fight Erupts After Denise Richards 'Banned' Lisa Rinna From Returning to Show

Photo of Nicole Curtis

EXCLUSIVE: HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Caught on Tape Using 'N Word'... Before Desperately Begging TV Crew to Delete Slur Footage — Watch the Shocking Video

Article continues below advertisement
After being linked in January 2024, Short and Streep are reportedly navigating wedding hopes amid unresolved legal ties to Gummer.
Source: MEGA

After being linked in January 2024, Short and Streep are reportedly navigating wedding hopes amid unresolved legal ties to Gummer.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The source said: "Meryl says she wants to marry Martin, too, but she doesn't want to press the divorce with Don.

"The whole thing is a delicate balance because they have kids and grandkids. Luckily, Martin trusts Meryl.

"In the end, he knows it will all work out. They'll get their dream wedding."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.