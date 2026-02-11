EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's Ex 'Blocking Her Desire to Get Married to Martin Short… ASAP!'

The Only Murders in the Building costars were first linked in January 2024.

"It's obvious Meryl is madly in love. Martin is quick, intelligent and, of course, funny. He makes her laugh. A sense of humor can be very attractive," an insider gushed.

This would be the second marriage for both celebs.

In 2023, the Devil Wears Prada actress, 76, revealed she'd been secretly separated from Gummer, 79, for more than six years.

Meanwhile, Martin, 75, lost wife Nancy Dolman to ovarian cancer in 2010. She was 58.