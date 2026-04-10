Melissa McCarthy Shows Off 95-Pound Weight Loss in Skintight Dress — As Comedian Fuels 'Ozempic' Speculation

After walking the red carpet at the lavish event, social media users were quick to comment on the actress' dramatic transformation over the years.

While many users said McCarthy looks "incredible" and is "glowing" – others questioned if she used weight loss supplements to help shed the pounds.

One user wrote: "Oh wow. She lost a massive amount of weight. Is she using Ozempic?"

“Actress Melissa McCarthy looks like she’s been on Ozempic,” a second speculated.

Another pushed back, writing, "I think she may have done it the old-fashioned way. She doesn't have Ozempic face and was losing weight before Ozempic got popular."

"I didn't even recognize her, she looks crazy different but great," one user added.