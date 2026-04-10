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Home > Entertainment > Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy Shows Off 95-Pound Weight Loss in Skintight Dress — As Comedian Fuels 'Ozempic' Speculation

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Source: MEGA

Melissa McCarthy has put her dramatic weight loss on full display while walking the red carpet in Los Angeles.

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April 9 2026, Published 10:29 p.m. ET

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Melissa McCarthy has put her dramatic weight loss on full display, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, April 7, the comic movie star turned heads on the red carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2026 in Los Angeles, debuting her noticeably slimmer figure.

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Melissa's Big Night Out

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The comedian put her dramatic weight loss on full display Tuesday night.
Source: MEGA

The comedian put her dramatic weight loss on full display Tuesday night.

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The Bridesmaids star looked stunning in a form-fitting, patterned gown, showing off her 95-pound weight loss as she posed for cameras on the red carpet.

During the event, the actress presented the Graduate Award to Marcelle Barbosa of Amaramara, saying in her speech that the honor goes to a designer "who may just be starting out, but already thinks like a legend, [with] innovative ideas, undeniable skills and a fearlessness to create something unexpected and emotional."

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Ozempic Speculation Intensifies

photo of Melissa McCarthy
Source: MEGA

Social media users were quick to comment on the actress' dramatic transformation over the years.

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After walking the red carpet at the lavish event, social media users were quick to comment on the actress' dramatic transformation over the years.

While many users said McCarthy looks "incredible" and is "glowing" – others questioned if she used weight loss supplements to help shed the pounds.

One user wrote: "Oh wow. She lost a massive amount of weight. Is she using Ozempic?"

“Actress Melissa McCarthy looks like she’s been on Ozempic,” a second speculated.

Another pushed back, writing, "I think she may have done it the old-fashioned way. She doesn't have Ozempic face and was losing weight before Ozempic got popular."

"I didn't even recognize her, she looks crazy different but great," one user added.

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Addressing Previous Ozempic Comments

photo of Melissa McCarthy
Source: MEGA

The actress has shed 95 pounds over the years.

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Back in 2024, McCarthy stood next to her husband, Ben Falcone, wearing a mint green gown in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In the comments section, music icon Barbra Streisand asked: "Give him my regards, did you take Ozempic?"

The Bridesmaids actress' fans quickly bashed Streisand for asking a personal question on social media and accused her of crossing a "boundary."

Despite fans being left livid, McCarthy didn't take it too personally – and in fact, was thrilled over the interaction.

She posted a response video in which she said: "Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me and she thought I looked good. I win the day."

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Finding Herself In Her 30s

The actress gave credit to her husband to help with her confidence.
Source: MEGA

The actress gave credit to her husband to help with her confidence.

Back in 2023, McCarthy was honored with a feature in People's Most Beautiful issue, and in her interview, she opened up about how she learned to accept herself – which she admitted had a lot to do with her husband's love and support.

She explained: "Because he’s so constantly loving and kind. And funny and the weirdest human I know, to be honest,

"Somewhere in my 30s, I was like ‘I’m okay with who I am.’ And if someone wasn’t thrilled with that, that’s okay too. At some point, I was like, ‘They’re not all going to like you.’ You have to learn that the hard way, but it’s a good [lesson]."

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