Melania Trump Faces Fresh Scrutiny as Controversial 2017 Fashion Moment Resurfaces After She Pulls Out of China Trip

The president, 79, headed to China without his wife, 56, for the two-day state visit beginning May 13, nearly a decade after the couple made their own trip together.

Melania Trump won’t be joining husband Donald Trump on his current China trip, but a controversial fashion choice from her 2017 visit to the communist nation has suddenly come roaring back into the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melania Trump wore flats as she toured the Great Wall of China during a 2017 Asian tour.

Melania is known for her love of high heels, but she made the stunning decision to wear flats during her visit to China in November 2017.

The first lady donned a pair of $527 nude Ballalla Nappa Shiny shoes by Christian Louboutin to visit the Great Wall of China. They proved to be a sensible choice for all the walking required to navigate the steep stone steps and sometimes uneven brick pathways.

Despite the lack of glam power in the lightweight, low-cut shoes, Melania paired them with a stylish ensemble of a black turtleneck sweater and a high-waisted cream wool midi skirt with an intricate blush-pink leather belt to accentuate her waistline.

She added a structured black coat draped over her shoulders to tour one of the seven wonders of the world, gushing at the time, "This is beautiful. This is amazing."

As photos of the trip resurfaced, one person complained on X, "Melania trying to look 'relatable' in flats on the Great Wall was such a try-hard moment. Stick to the heels girl."

A second sneered, "Even on the Great Wall she couldn’t fully commit to practical shoes. Those pointed 'flats' still looked uncomfortable. Just wear sneakers like a normal person."