Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Melania Trump

Melania Trump 'Body Double' Theory Explodes After Conspiracy Theorists 'Spot Her Lookalike Falling Asleep in Public'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is once again being accused of having a body double.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 18 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Melania Trump's "body double" was back to work on Saturday, June 14, at least according to conspiracy theorists who claimed the "lookalike" had fallen asleep during President Trump's failed parade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 55-year-old had all eyes on her during the rare public appearance, but some onlookers noted she appeared to look "detached," and others suggested she had been switched.

Article continues below advertisement

Is That Melania?

melania trump
Source: MEGA

Melania appeared to attend her husband's military birthday party... or perhaps it wasn't her according to conspiracy theorists.

"It's not really Melania. I'm a Republican, voted for Trump every time he ran, and would again. But, this is a body double and not a very good one," one person theorized on X.

Another added: "I don't think that's Melania Trump... she seems nice and warm and older and wider... is that a body double?" while one user said, "A Melania Trump body double is a conspiracy theory I 100 percent believe."

"This parade is one of the most boring things on TV ever... no wonder why half of the administration nearly falls asleep including," a critic joked.

Article continues below advertisement

The bizarre theory that Melania has a body double has been circulating for quite some time; so much so even her controversial husband at one point had to shut down the claims, calling it "fake news" and going as far as accusing his critics of photoshopping images of Melania to fuel conspiracy narratives.

"They are only getting more deranged with time!" he raged at the time.

Melania's spokesperson also called out the speculation, labeling it "shameful" and "beyond petty."

Article continues below advertisement

melania trump
Source: MEGA

The 'Fake Melania' theory has been circulating for years.

They added: "Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the First Lady is doing on behalf of children."

Whether it's Melania or a body double, one of the two is said to be having major issues in her marriage with the president, as the First Lady has not made many public appearances with her longtime spouse during his second term.

Journalist and biographer Michael Wolff, who has written several scathing books about the president over the past decade, speculated the Trumps may secretly not be together anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

melania trump
Source: MEGA

The First Lady and the President have shut down the bizarre rumors.

"I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'so what's going on?'" he told 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts.'"

Wolff also offered up his theory as to why Melania has not hung out with Trump much lately: it's all about his dirty past.

He explained: "Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, porn stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife...should I go on?"

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump labeled all those who believe his wife has a body double 'deranged.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Anne Burrell

Anne Burrell Death Update: 911 Caller Claims Food Network Star 'Went Into Cardiac Arrest' Before She Was Found Unresponsive at Home

split photo of Arturo Gamboa, Arthur Folasa Ah Loo

Accused 'Project Runway' Killer Described as Punk Rocker who Became 'Radicalized' and 'Frustrated' with America Before Brandishing Weapon at Utah 'No Kings' Rally

However, Trump and his team have not stayed quiet amid the rumors as a statement from the White House tore into Wolff's comments.

They recently released: "It is unprofessional and irresponsible for 60 Minutes Australia to tarnish and defame the reputation of the First Lady of the United States. The details of Mrs. Trump's personal life and family should be respected as private.

"One must consider the potential harm caused by creating unfounded narratives solely to garner clicks."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's marriage falling apart, however, appears to be on the back burner as planning next year's birthday may be top priority.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.