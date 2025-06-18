Melania Trump 'Body Double' Theory Explodes After Conspiracy Theorists 'Spot Her Lookalike Falling Asleep in Public'
Melania Trump's "body double" was back to work on Saturday, June 14, at least according to conspiracy theorists who claimed the "lookalike" had fallen asleep during President Trump's failed parade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old had all eyes on her during the rare public appearance, but some onlookers noted she appeared to look "detached," and others suggested she had been switched.
Is That Melania?
"It's not really Melania. I'm a Republican, voted for Trump every time he ran, and would again. But, this is a body double and not a very good one," one person theorized on X.
Another added: "I don't think that's Melania Trump... she seems nice and warm and older and wider... is that a body double?" while one user said, "A Melania Trump body double is a conspiracy theory I 100 percent believe."
"This parade is one of the most boring things on TV ever... no wonder why half of the administration nearly falls asleep including," a critic joked.
The bizarre theory that Melania has a body double has been circulating for quite some time; so much so even her controversial husband at one point had to shut down the claims, calling it "fake news" and going as far as accusing his critics of photoshopping images of Melania to fuel conspiracy narratives.
"They are only getting more deranged with time!" he raged at the time.
Melania's spokesperson also called out the speculation, labeling it "shameful" and "beyond petty."
They added: "Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the First Lady is doing on behalf of children."
Whether it's Melania or a body double, one of the two is said to be having major issues in her marriage with the president, as the First Lady has not made many public appearances with her longtime spouse during his second term.
Journalist and biographer Michael Wolff, who has written several scathing books about the president over the past decade, speculated the Trumps may secretly not be together anymore.
"I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'so what's going on?'" he told 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts.'"
Wolff also offered up his theory as to why Melania has not hung out with Trump much lately: it's all about his dirty past.
He explained: "Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, porn stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife...should I go on?"
However, Trump and his team have not stayed quiet amid the rumors as a statement from the White House tore into Wolff's comments.
They recently released: "It is unprofessional and irresponsible for 60 Minutes Australia to tarnish and defame the reputation of the First Lady of the United States. The details of Mrs. Trump's personal life and family should be respected as private.
"One must consider the potential harm caused by creating unfounded narratives solely to garner clicks."
Trump's marriage falling apart, however, appears to be on the back burner as planning next year's birthday may be top priority.