Mel Gibson's Younger Brother Opens Up About How He was 'Blacklisted' in Hollywood for 'The Sins of My Brother'
Donal Gibson blames his older brother, Mel Gibson, for him being "blacklisted" in Hollywood, leading to a bitter rift between the two siblings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, the younger of the two Gibsons opens up about his rollercoaster of a relationship with his brother. He claims that fame and fortune took on their "unassailable bond" and flipped it on its head while pointing to Mel's controversial Jesus flick, The Passion of the Christ, as the reason their family was torn apart.
"Mel and I were once so close that I find it unbelievable that we're not talking, that we're not in touch," Donal told the outlet. "When we were kids, we shared a bedroom, we did everything together."
Donal went into detail about how he followed Mel to Los Angeles and described one another as "best friends." He claimed that there was zero jealousy towards his brother after he became famous and that he was proud of him for what he made of his career - at first.
"Fame changed him. He started believing in his own publicity. The Mel I knew disappeared," he explained. "Hollywood ate him up and spat him out. To me, the fame, the money, it all went to his head and created a monster. I hate what he has become."
Donal chose to speak out about his brother as Mel is about to start production on the sequel to his infamous 2004 Jesus flick.
The original film made over $600 million, making it the biggest faith-based film at its release. It covered the last 12 hours of Jesus' life and was heavily criticized for its depiction of the Jewish people, as well as its excessive violence.
The actor-turned-director's brother claims his Hollywood career "went into the toilet" after the film's release. He said that people "blacklisted" him for what he calls "the sins of my brother."
"I was getting regular work before Passion of the Christ, but I think people thought Mel was an antisemite, so they thought I was too," he told the outlet.
"I believe I was blacklisted. Mel was OK because he had millions pouring into the bank."
The Braveheart actor also had a history of alcohol abuse and addiction. In 2006, he infamously got pulled over for drunk driving in Malibu and allegedly called one female officer "Sugar T**s" before going off into a tirade of antisemitic remarks. Mel has publicly denied the claims several times and has attempted to move on from the controversy to focus on his career.
