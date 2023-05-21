Mel Gibson's Younger Brother Opens Up About How He was 'Blacklisted' in Hollywood for 'The Sins of My Brother'

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the younger of the two Gibsons opens up about his rollercoaster of a relationship with his brother. He claims that fame and fortune took on their "unassailable bond" and flipped it on its head while pointing to Mel's controversial Jesus flick, The Passion of the Christ, as the reason their family was torn apart.

"Mel and I were once so close that I find it unbelievable that we're not talking, that we're not in touch," Donal told the outlet. "When we were kids, we shared a bedroom, we did everything together."