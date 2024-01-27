Home > Omg Megyn Kelly Unloads on 'Unlikeable' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: 'No One Feels Sorry for You' Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly has no time for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'soap opera' romance. By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 26 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly has no time — or sympathy — when it comes to former Good Morning America cohosts-turned-secret lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes and believes their relationship is doomed, RadarOnline.com has learned. As this outlet reported, Robach and Holmes lost their jobs at ABC after an internal investigation found they violated company policy when they failed to disclose their hush-hush romance.

The pair was discovered to be more than colleagues after photos were published showing them all over each other while they were still married to separate people. After being unemployed for a while, Robach and Holmes started a podcast to dish on their private life. Kelly didn't hold back, expressing how she really felt about the couple in Friday's episode of her own podcast.

"I find them so unlikeable - he's an a--," the ex-Fox News host said of Holmes. She doesn't think much higher of Robach, either. "She's victimized at everything. She can't believe all the work she has to do now as a podcaster. She's used to somebody doing this for her, it’s stressful!" Kelly added.

She also expressed her opinion on the future of their more than one-year romance. "This thing is like a soap opera… You won't be surprised given how their relationship appears to have begun. It doesn't seem like it's doing very well," Kelly stated.

She said she had no sympathy for Robach or Holmes. While they claimed they did not cheat on their significant others, both of their marriages came to an end shortly after. Robach finalized her divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in March 2023. Holmes settled his divorce with Marilee Fiebig months later. Adding insult to injury, Shue and Fiebig have allegedly started dating.

Kelly said she had no sympathy for Robach or Holmes when it came to the aftermath of them being exposed. "These are both millionaires. Just stop. No one feels sorry for you. Then they were saying, 'We don't want people to think we're the perfect couple.' We don’t, don’t worry," she said during the podcast.

Robach choked up when talking about losing their TV jobs. "But, I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe we're unfairly taken from us, and I really want to be able to do what I love and I want to be able to do it with you, so that's more the pressure I feel," she said.

Kelly isn't the only one uninterested in hearing what the exposed lovers have to say. As RadarOnline.com reported, Robach and Holmes' podcast ratings plummeted just one month after the new show's debut episode.

