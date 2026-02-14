Your tip
Megyn Kelly Slams 'Today' for 'Mom Hug' Post While Savannah Guthrie's Mom Remains Missing

split image of Sheinelle Jones hugging Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's mom / Megyn Kelly
Source: @jennasheinelle/Instagram; mega

Megyn Kelly calls NBC’s Today 'heartless' over Instagram post during Savannah Guthrie’s family crisis.

Profile Image

Feb. 14 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly is calling out NBC's Today for what she says is a "thoughtless, heartless" Instagram post as anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother remains missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The post, on the Today with Jenna & Sheinelle Instagram account, showed host Sheinelle Jones hugging actress Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's mother.

Insensitive Timing

image of Sheinelle Jones embraced Adrienne Bailon-Houghton’s mother during a backstage moment on Today’s set.
Source: @jennasheinelle/Instagram

Sheinelle Jones embraced Adrienne Bailon-Houghton’s mother during a backstage moment on Today’s set.

The caption read: "Nothing beats a mom hug. 🩷 Sheinelle shares that Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's mom comforted her in the days after Uche's passing. They reunited in Studio 1A today. 🫂"

Sheinelle's encounter with Adrienne's mom came after the tragic death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, in May 2025. But Megyn, 55, says the timing was especially insensitive, given Savannah's ongoing family crisis.

"She [Savannah] is suffering quite clearly, and this is what her colleagues do? 'Nothing beats a mom hug,'" Megyn wrote on her blog. "I'm sorry, network television is a vicious, thoughtless, heartless, nasty place... at some point, someone is going to have to take responsibility for it and say, 'I did a thoughtless thing, and I'm deeply sorry.'"

Source: @jennasheinelle/Instagram

The Today Instagram post celebrated the 'mom hug' while highlighting Jones’ personal loss last year.

'Despicable Oversight'

image of Savannah Guthrie shared a heartfelt video of her mother Nancy, who remains missing, on her personal Instagram.
Source: mega

Savannah Guthrie shared a heartfelt video of her mother Nancy, who remains missing, on her personal Instagram.

Megyn, who admitted she has an "ax to grind" with Today after leaving the network in 2018, questioned whether the post was "a despicable oversight or an intentional move." She also highlighted the disconnect between the Instagram clip and Savannah's own post about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

"Our lovely mom. 💛 We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope," Savannah wrote alongside a video of a young Nancy with her daughters.

'Tone Deaf' Caption

image of Megyn Kelly criticized the timing of Today’s post, calling it 'thoughtless' and 'heartless' on her blog.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Megyn Kelly criticized the timing of Today’s post, calling it 'thoughtless' and 'heartless' on her blog.

Other viewers agreed with Megyn, according to the Daily Mail.

One wrote: "I feel like this is a very poorly worded caption, given that Savannah's mom is still missing."

Another added: "I agree. Take the personal nature of this specific story out of it. A mom in her 80's is missing, possibly hurt or worse. The world is bursting with positive stories. To choose this caption... right now... is tone deaf and ultimately unkind to those affected. And those affected just happen to be members of the Today family."

Someone else wrote: "Not the time for this post with what poor Savannah is going through! We all love our mom's love and support but save the post for another day."

Viewers Being 'Misled'

image of Fans and viewers expressed concern in comments, calling the caption 'tone-deaf' given Guthrie’s ongoing family crisis.
Source: mega

Fans and viewers expressed concern in comments, calling the caption 'tone-deaf' given Guthrie’s ongoing family crisis.

From Megyn's perspective, Today is't the loving, supportive family it tries to portray — at least not when it comes to respecting a colleague's pain.

"Everything is wonderful, they are all such happy 'friends' and 'family,'" Megyn wrote, referring to the Jenna & Sheinelle show. "You should not be misled into thinking you are watching loving, wonderful people. It is not what they would have you believe."

