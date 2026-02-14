Megyn Kelly Slams 'Today' for 'Mom Hug' Post While Savannah Guthrie's Mom Remains Missing

The caption read: "Nothing beats a mom hug. 🩷 Sheinelle shares that Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's mom comforted her in the days after Uche's passing. They reunited in Studio 1A today. 🫂"

Sheinelle's encounter with Adrienne's mom came after the tragic death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, in May 2025. But Megyn, 55, says the timing was especially insensitive, given Savannah's ongoing family crisis.

"She [Savannah] is suffering quite clearly, and this is what her colleagues do? 'Nothing beats a mom hug,'" Megyn wrote on her blog. "I'm sorry, network television is a vicious, thoughtless, heartless, nasty place... at some point, someone is going to have to take responsibility for it and say, 'I did a thoughtless thing, and I'm deeply sorry.'"