Megyn Kelly Slams 'Today' for 'Mom Hug' Post While Savannah Guthrie's Mom Remains Missing
Feb. 14 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly is calling out NBC's Today for what she says is a "thoughtless, heartless" Instagram post as anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother remains missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The post, on the Today with Jenna & Sheinelle Instagram account, showed host Sheinelle Jones hugging actress Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's mother.
Insensitive Timing
The caption read: "Nothing beats a mom hug. 🩷 Sheinelle shares that Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's mom comforted her in the days after Uche's passing. They reunited in Studio 1A today. 🫂"
Sheinelle's encounter with Adrienne's mom came after the tragic death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, in May 2025. But Megyn, 55, says the timing was especially insensitive, given Savannah's ongoing family crisis.
"She [Savannah] is suffering quite clearly, and this is what her colleagues do? 'Nothing beats a mom hug,'" Megyn wrote on her blog. "I'm sorry, network television is a vicious, thoughtless, heartless, nasty place... at some point, someone is going to have to take responsibility for it and say, 'I did a thoughtless thing, and I'm deeply sorry.'"
'Despicable Oversight'
Megyn, who admitted she has an "ax to grind" with Today after leaving the network in 2018, questioned whether the post was "a despicable oversight or an intentional move." She also highlighted the disconnect between the Instagram clip and Savannah's own post about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.
"Our lovely mom. 💛 We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope," Savannah wrote alongside a video of a young Nancy with her daughters.
'Tone Deaf' Caption
Other viewers agreed with Megyn, according to the Daily Mail.
One wrote: "I feel like this is a very poorly worded caption, given that Savannah's mom is still missing."
Another added: "I agree. Take the personal nature of this specific story out of it. A mom in her 80's is missing, possibly hurt or worse. The world is bursting with positive stories. To choose this caption... right now... is tone deaf and ultimately unkind to those affected. And those affected just happen to be members of the Today family."
Someone else wrote: "Not the time for this post with what poor Savannah is going through! We all love our mom's love and support but save the post for another day."
Viewers Being 'Misled'
From Megyn's perspective, Today is't the loving, supportive family it tries to portray — at least not when it comes to respecting a colleague's pain.
"Everything is wonderful, they are all such happy 'friends' and 'family,'" Megyn wrote, referring to the Jenna & Sheinelle show. "You should not be misled into thinking you are watching loving, wonderful people. It is not what they would have you believe."