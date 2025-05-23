Sheinelle Jones' Heartbreak: 'Today' Co-Host's Husband Uche Ojeh Dies After Brain Cancer Battle — Years After Couple Suffered Devastating Miscarriage

On Friday, May 23, an emotional Savannah Guthrie said on-air: “With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma."

"There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Guthrie continued. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life.”

According to sources, Ojeh, whose full name was Uchechukwuka Adenola Ojeh, remained in hospice and "put up a brave fight" before his passing.