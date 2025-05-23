Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Today Show

Sheinelle Jones' Heartbreak: 'Today' Co-Host's Husband Uche Ojeh Dies After Brain Cancer Battle — Years After Couple Suffered Devastating Miscarriage

Split photo Sheinelle Jones, Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh
Source: MEGA;@sheinellejones/instagram

Sheinelle Jones' co-hosts rememebred Uche Ojeh as an 'incredible person.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 23 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sheinelle Jones and her family have suffered more pain in their family, as the Today show revealed the co-host's husband, Uche Ojeh, died following a battle with brain cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The TV star had previously opened up about the couple suffering a miscarriage that forced Jones to "tuck her grief away."

Article continues below advertisement

'No Words For The Pain We Feel'

jones
Source: MEGA

Jones' husband died following a battle with a form of brain cancer, the 'Today' show revealed on May 23.

On Friday, May 23, an emotional Savannah Guthrie said on-air: “With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma."

"There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Guthrie continued. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life.”

According to sources, Ojeh, whose full name was Uchechukwuka Adenola Ojeh, remained in hospice and "put up a brave fight" before his passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Jones, 47, took to Instagram shortly after the announcement to break her silence, as she wrote: "Thank you for all of your love and support."

The NBC star had been away from the popular news program since January, in order to focus on a "family matter."

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” she wrote on social media at the time. "Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jones' Heartbreaking History

jones
Source: @sheinellejones/instagram

Jones and Ojeh tied the knot in 20007 and shared three young kids.

The couple married in 2007 and welcomed three kids: Kayin, 15, and 12-year-old twins Clara and Uche.

In 2021, however, Jones revealed she suffered a secret miscarriage before her eldest son was born.

In a personal article written for Today, Jones confessed she was in so much "pain" afterwards, but only took a few days off of work, which led her to "tuck her grief away" and "keep moving forward."

She wrote at the time: "I was an anchor in Philadelphia, and I was pretty stressed out at the time. I remember finding out that something was wrong (with the baby); the doctor told me the baby’s heartbeat was weak. In response, I did what a lot of women do: I just kept moving forward."

Article continues below advertisement

jones
Source: @sheinellejones/instagram

'Uche was an incredible person,' Savannah Guthrie expressed on 'Today.'

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Kim Kardashian and jewelry.

Kim Kardashian Gets Revenge on Paris Robbers With Snarky Message — As Eight 'Grandpa Gang' Members Are Found GUILTY In 2016 Jewel Heist

Photo of Kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian Paris Trial Update: 8 Members of 'Grandpa Gang' Found Guilty After Reality Star Was Held At Gunpoint and Feared For Her Life

The reporter said: 'It’s amazing what the mind will do to move forward with grief. I had completely forgotten how dark that time was. Then I think about all the women who are still stuck in that place of grief, and I just want to help."

Jones added: "We need to talk about what women are really dealing with. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a researcher. But I am a journalist, and I can tell stories."

The anchor's fellow Today personality, Dylan Dreyer, also revealed she too suffered from a miscarriage, a situation she called a "nightmare."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

guthrie
Source: @today/youtube

The 'Today' crew shared their best moments of Jones' husband in an emotional segment.

"You doubt yourself. What did I do wrong? I thought back on everything I’d done over the past several weeks: Did I walk too much? Did I exercise too much? Should I not have done this or that?" Dreyer asked herself at the time.

Dreyer shares three kids with husband Brian Fichera.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.