Sheinelle Jones' Heartbreak: 'Today' Co-Host's Husband Uche Ojeh Dies After Brain Cancer Battle — Years After Couple Suffered Devastating Miscarriage
Sheinelle Jones and her family have suffered more pain in their family, as the Today show revealed the co-host's husband, Uche Ojeh, died following a battle with brain cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The TV star had previously opened up about the couple suffering a miscarriage that forced Jones to "tuck her grief away."
'No Words For The Pain We Feel'
On Friday, May 23, an emotional Savannah Guthrie said on-air: “With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma."
"There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Guthrie continued. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life.”
According to sources, Ojeh, whose full name was Uchechukwuka Adenola Ojeh, remained in hospice and "put up a brave fight" before his passing.
Jones, 47, took to Instagram shortly after the announcement to break her silence, as she wrote: "Thank you for all of your love and support."
The NBC star had been away from the popular news program since January, in order to focus on a "family matter."
“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” she wrote on social media at the time. "Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”
Jones' Heartbreaking History
The couple married in 2007 and welcomed three kids: Kayin, 15, and 12-year-old twins Clara and Uche.
In 2021, however, Jones revealed she suffered a secret miscarriage before her eldest son was born.
In a personal article written for Today, Jones confessed she was in so much "pain" afterwards, but only took a few days off of work, which led her to "tuck her grief away" and "keep moving forward."
She wrote at the time: "I was an anchor in Philadelphia, and I was pretty stressed out at the time. I remember finding out that something was wrong (with the baby); the doctor told me the baby’s heartbeat was weak. In response, I did what a lot of women do: I just kept moving forward."
The reporter said: 'It’s amazing what the mind will do to move forward with grief. I had completely forgotten how dark that time was. Then I think about all the women who are still stuck in that place of grief, and I just want to help."
Jones added: "We need to talk about what women are really dealing with. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a researcher. But I am a journalist, and I can tell stories."
The anchor's fellow Today personality, Dylan Dreyer, also revealed she too suffered from a miscarriage, a situation she called a "nightmare."
"You doubt yourself. What did I do wrong? I thought back on everything I’d done over the past several weeks: Did I walk too much? Did I exercise too much? Should I not have done this or that?" Dreyer asked herself at the time.
Dreyer shares three kids with husband Brian Fichera.