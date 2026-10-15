Megyn Kelly Reveals Why She Wants Democrat Journalist Don Lemon to Run for President

They texted during commercial breaks about news and guests, shared personal common ground (both lost their fathers young), and she noted their outsider positions at the time.

She called him bold, easygoing, and introspective. Lemon has later acknowledged they were once friendly. However, the relationship shifted into open criticism and a public feud as their careers diverged.

Kelly repeatedly criticized Lemon's comments and behavior toward women, including his 2023 remarks that Nikki Haley was not "in her prime," which she labeled sexist.

A major flashpoint came in February 2025 when Kelly, 55, celebrated Joy Reid's MSNBC show cancellation.

Lemon responded with a lengthy rant, telling Kelly to "go f-ck yourself," calling her a "troll" and "racist," and referencing her past controversies.

The 60-year-old continued personal attacks later, including 2025 comments describing Kelly as "chopped" due to what he called the "MAGA look," saying she "looks trans" and is "clockable."

Despite the hostility, limited moments of restraint occurred. In April 2023, after CNN fired Lemon, Kelly called the reported handling "classless" if true and said he had a right to complain.