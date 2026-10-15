Megyn Kelly Reveals Why She Wants Democrat Journalist Don Lemon to Run for President
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 3:05 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly said she believes Don Lemon should consider running for president after the former CNN anchor revealed he has thought about entering politics, RadarOnline can report.
During her October 13 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly argued that Lemon’s journalism background would not prevent him from pursuing public office and compared his intellect with prominent Democratic figures, including Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Megyn Kelly’s Endorsement: 'I Think He Should Do It'
Reacting to Lemon's comments, Kelly said, "OK, I'm going to shock you," before adding, "I think he should do it. I actually think he should do it."
Former Fox News personality Kelly also argued that Lemon's experience as a journalist could translate into a career in public service.
She questioned whether Harris and Biden were significantly more intelligent than Lemon and said he could "match wits against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just fine."
Better Than Donald Trump?
Lemon previously said that fans regularly ask whether he would run for office.
He admitted he has "thought about it," claimed he would be better at the job than President Donald Trump, and estimated there was a 65-70 percent chance he would run for office at some point in his life.
Lemon and Kelly began on friendly terms in the mid-2010s. In a September 2016 tribute, Kelly wrote in the publication that their first meeting years earlier was "the beginning of a beautiful friendship."
News Media Frenemies
They texted during commercial breaks about news and guests, shared personal common ground (both lost their fathers young), and she noted their outsider positions at the time.
She called him bold, easygoing, and introspective. Lemon has later acknowledged they were once friendly. However, the relationship shifted into open criticism and a public feud as their careers diverged.
Kelly repeatedly criticized Lemon's comments and behavior toward women, including his 2023 remarks that Nikki Haley was not "in her prime," which she labeled sexist.
A major flashpoint came in February 2025 when Kelly, 55, celebrated Joy Reid's MSNBC show cancellation.
Lemon responded with a lengthy rant, telling Kelly to "go f-ck yourself," calling her a "troll" and "racist," and referencing her past controversies.
The 60-year-old continued personal attacks later, including 2025 comments describing Kelly as "chopped" due to what he called the "MAGA look," saying she "looks trans" and is "clockable."
Despite the hostility, limited moments of restraint occurred. In April 2023, after CNN fired Lemon, Kelly called the reported handling "classless" if true and said he had a right to complain.
Not the First Reporter to Turn Presidential Candidate
Lemon’s potential presidential ambitions would not be unprecedented. Several media professionals have sought the presidency, including newspaper editors, publishers, and journalists who later entered politics.
Horace Greeley, the founder and longtime editor of the New-York Tribune, was one of the most influential journalists of the 19th century.
The Liberal Republican Party nominated him for president in 1872, and the Democratic Party also endorsed him to challenge incumbent Republican President Ulysses S. Grant.
Grant won reelection in a landslide on November 5, 1872. Greeley died on November 29, before the Electoral College formally cast its votes.
Steve Forbes, the publisher of Forbes magazine, also pursued the presidency, running for the Republican nomination in 1996 and 2000.
Sarah Palin, meanwhile, worked as a sports reporter and broadcaster in Alaska before becoming the Republican vice-presidential nominee alongside John McCain in 2008.