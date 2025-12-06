EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Sparks Outrage After Calling Megyn Kelly a 'Clockable Trans Woman' in Vicious Podcast Jab — 'The Hypocrisy is Stunning'
Dec. 6 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Phony-baloney Don Lemon is facing a brutal backlash after he claimed Megyn Kelly looked "trans," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The axed CNN anchor, who's billed himself as an advocate for the LGBTQ community, was asked on the Clip Farmers podcast if he thought Kelly, the 54-year-old conservative commentator, was "chopped."
Backlash Erupts Over Lemon’s Comments
After the hosts explained the term meant "not hot," Lemon, 59, responded, "Yeah, she's chopped." He then added: "I think she looks trans."
"[She] looks clockable," he continued, using a slur to describe a trans person who doesn't pass as their chosen gender.
Many social media users called out Lemon, who is gay, for his hypocrisy in using "trans" as a way to insult a woman's appearance, especially after he spoke out against transphobia and anti-LGBTQ legislation in a 2023 speech.
"Nearly half of those bills target our transgender and non-binary siblings," he pointed out. "For a man who praises trans people, #DonLemon sure feels comfortable using trans as an insult," one said on X.
"So wait... now the left is using trans as a pejorative? I'm so confused," another wrote. "You should be calling out Don for being transphobic," said a third.
Lemon Defends Remarks as 'Just Jokes'
Other critics pointed out the former anchor was fired from CNN after making a number of misogynist comments, including saying then Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who was 51 at the time, was past her prime.
Lemon responded to the backlash by directing fans to The Don Lemon Show on YouTube, where he said: "Sometimes, a joke is just a joke."