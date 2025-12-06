EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon Sparks Outrage After Calling Megyn Kelly a 'Clockable Trans Woman' in Vicious Podcast Jab — 'The Hypocrisy is Stunning'

After the hosts explained the term meant "not hot," Lemon, 59, responded, "Yeah, she's chopped." He then added: "I think she looks trans."

"[She] looks clockable," he continued, using a slur to describe a trans person who doesn't pass as their chosen gender.

Many social media users called out Lemon, who is gay, for his hypocrisy in using "trans" as a way to insult a woman's appearance, especially after he spoke out against transphobia and anti-LGBTQ legislation in a 2023 speech.

"Nearly half of those bills target our transgender and non-binary siblings," he pointed out. "For a man who praises trans people, #DonLemon sure feels comfortable using trans as an insult," one said on X.

"So wait... now the left is using trans as a pejorative? I'm so confused," another wrote. "You should be calling out Don for being transphobic," said a third.