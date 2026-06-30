Megyn Kelly Celebrates 'Supergirl' Movie Flopping at Box Office and Blames 'Loathsome' Lead Star — 'We're Over The Forced-Upon-Us Girlboss Era'

She added: "It's not authentic, it's not organic, we're no longer buying it."

Turning her attention back to 26-year-old Alcock, Kelly said: "This woman looks like she’s 5 foot. Online, they say she’s 5'5 – challenge.

"If she's 5'1, it’s a miracle. She’s very weirdly small, and they want us to believe she’s this fierce super – no. She was in Game of Thrones. She was very weird looking."

Kelly also shared that the young Australian actress "created problems for herself," reading one of Alcock's quotes from a promo interview.

She then read out a report by The New York Times, which claimed that the audience has consistently rejected female superhero lead films.