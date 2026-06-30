Megyn Kelly Celebrates 'Supergirl' Movie Flopping at Box Office and Blames 'Loathsome' Lead Star — 'We're Over The Forced-Upon-Us Girlboss Era'
June 30 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has slammed the new Supergirl movie after it flopped at the box office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The political commentator, 55, also took aim at lead actress Milly Alcock, branding her "loathsome," and blaming her for the movie's dismal performance.
Milly Alcock 'As Loathsome' As Rachel Zegler
Speaking on her SiriusXM show, Kelly blasted: "Supergirl has opened at the movie theater well below expectations. Because its star, Milly Alcock, is as loathsome as the girl (Rachel Zegler) who played in Snow White.
"And seems to appreciate women in exactly the same way as that other girl did. And is receiving similar backlash."
Kelly then claimed audiences are fed up with the "forced-upon-us girlboss era."
Megyn Kelly Slams Milly Alcock's Looks: 'She Was Very Weird Looking'
She added: "It's not authentic, it's not organic, we're no longer buying it."
Turning her attention back to 26-year-old Alcock, Kelly said: "This woman looks like she’s 5 foot. Online, they say she’s 5'5 – challenge.
"If she's 5'1, it’s a miracle. She’s very weirdly small, and they want us to believe she’s this fierce super – no. She was in Game of Thrones. She was very weird looking."
Kelly also shared that the young Australian actress "created problems for herself," reading one of Alcock's quotes from a promo interview.
She then read out a report by The New York Times, which claimed that the audience has consistently rejected female superhero lead films.
'Pick Somebody Who's Really Hot'
Adding her own feelings on the subject, Kelly said: "If you want to make young men love it, pick somebody who's really hot and into men and is telegraphing to the audience like, 'I like you. I don't hate your guts.'"
Kelly compared Alcock to Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, and how audiences preferred the latter, explaining: "You look at this strange little person with weird teeth. It's like, and then she's out there lecturing them on how she hates male-centered relationships, and this character may be queer and a girl boss.
"What did they think was going to happen?"
In 2024, Kelly was equally critical of fellow young actress Zegler by branding her a "pig" for slamming Donald Trump.
The Snow White star, 25, launched a tirade against MAGA supporters after Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.
"I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in," she posted on her Instagram.
"There is a deep sickness in this country… shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy.
"May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," added Zegler, who does not have any children.
In a deleted Instagram Story, she also reportedly wrote "f--- Donald Trump."
Kelly hit back: "Hello, Disney! You're gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense.
"She has to go. I'm sorry, Disney, she has to go right now…There's something wrong with this person."