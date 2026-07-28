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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Backs Donald Trump's 'Clever' Kaitlan Collins' Trans Jibes — 'She's Always Nasty'

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Source: @megynkellyshow;youtube/MEGA

Megyn Kelly has leapt to Donald Trump's defence over his comments about Kaitlan Collins at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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July 28 2026, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has defended Donald Trump's controversial comments regarding Kaitlan Collins.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, has branded the remarks, in which the president compared the CNN anchor's appearance to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and referenced her 2023 Bud Light partnership, as "clever", while also claiming Collins is "never nice to him."

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Collins Is 'Never Nice To The President'

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Source: @megynkellyshow;youtube

Kelly claims Trump was within his rights to mock the CNN reporter.

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Trump, 80, made the remarks during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24, and later posted a meme of Collins' face on Dylan Mulvaney's body with Bud Light cans.

Backing his comments, Kelly said: "Good for him. He goes back into the lion's den. He knows they all hate him, and among other things, he's getting a lot of c--p."

She added: "The president is (getting flak) for the jokes he told about Kaitlan Collins, who is never nice to the president. She's always nasty. She's always making negative commentary about him."

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'It Puts The Left In A Difficult Position'

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Source: MEGA

Kelly says Trump's gag puts his critics in an awkward position.

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Kelly argued the joke put critics in a slightly awkward position, adding: "It's funny. It isn't. It's clever because it puts the left in such a difficult position, because they have to say that's not complimentary, so they have to rip on a trans person, which they definitely don't want to do."

The podcast host also pointed to Trump's follow-up jab, noting he "doubled down on his attack against Kaitlan Collins by posting a meme of her face on Dylan Mulvaney's body with those Bud Light cans. Only she's smiling here. So they're horrified by that too."

Kelly also went on to mention Trump's other roast-style bits from the rescheduled dinner, including a joke that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie would face off against Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in a UFC fight in the "heaviest of the heavyweights division," fighting "for a big piece of cheesecake."

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Award 'Really Bothered Him'

picture of Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Collins hit back at Trump's remarks in a new interview.

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She noted Trump "was told to stop calling Pritzker fat, but he can't help it."

Kelly pushed back on the outrage, pointing out what she considers to be a double standard. "They didn't seem to have much of a problem when it was Wanda Sykes up there making inappropriate jokes about hoping Rush Limbaughwould die, which Obama thought was funny," Kelly said.

RadarOnline.com told how Collins, 34, had hit back at Trump’s jibes during an interview with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show.

The CNN reporter, who picked up an award on the night, said: "The fact that I got an award for it really bothered him clearly.

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picture of Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Collins raised the president's 'non-answers' in interviews.

"When he is insulting me or when he is criticizing me... I just think in those moments, it's important to put the reminder back on the work, and non-answers we get."

Collins is keen to separate the president’s sly digs from her actual reporting.

She explained: "It's not really about me and I don't want it to be about my reaction.

"I think if you let it become about that, then it becomes a back-and-forth between the two of us."

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