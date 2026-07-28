Megyn Kelly Backs Donald Trump's 'Clever' Kaitlan Collins' Trans Jibes — 'She's Always Nasty'

Trump, 80, made the remarks during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24, and later posted a meme of Collins' face on Dylan Mulvaney's body with Bud Light cans.

Backing his comments, Kelly said: "Good for him. He goes back into the lion's den. He knows they all hate him, and among other things, he's getting a lot of c--p."

She added: "The president is (getting flak) for the jokes he told about Kaitlan Collins, who is never nice to the president. She's always nasty. She's always making negative commentary about him."