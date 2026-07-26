Donald Trump Ally Scott Jennings Concedes President's White House Correspondents' Dinner Jokes 'Didn't' All Land

Trump's routine hit an awkward moment when one of his jokes about aging lawmakers was met with near silence from the crowd.

While arguing in favor of congressional term limits, the president launched into a story about an elderly senator.

"The other day, a senator I knew got a text, a great guy, from his wife, and she said, when you get home, I want to have you immediately come up the stairs and make love to me," Trump said. "And he said, I can't do both."

The punchline failed to spark much laughter, prompting Trump to pause and ask the audience: "Does anybody get that one? I thought that was actually pretty good."