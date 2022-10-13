Meghan McCain SLAMMED Over 'Reprehensible' & 'Pathetic' Comments About Senate Candidate John Fetterman's Stroke

Meghan McCain was slammed on social media after she criticized John Fetterman’s run for Senate despite the fact he suffered a stroke earlier this year — with many pointing out her late father served with his own health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan posted a shocking tweet shortly after NBC News’ Sasha Burns revealed Fetterman needed a closed captioning monitor to help him properly comprehend the questions he was being asked during an interview.