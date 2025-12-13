EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Urged to Stop 'Peddling Her Persistent and Glaring Lie' About Enjoying Picture-Perfect Family Christmas As Her Dad Suffers Through Leg Amputation

Meghan's show also underscores the ongoing estrangement between her and members of Harry's family.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple has not spent a Christmas at Sandringham, making this the seventh consecutive year apart from the royal household celebrations.

Sources describe Harry as continuing to navigate family tensions carefully, while Meghan focuses on creating an idealized holiday for their children.

"She's very aware of how she comes across on screen and in the press," claimed a close friend.

"The crafts, brunches, and decorations are all meant to convey love and togetherness, but there are major gaps in that story. The truth is far more complex."

Thomas has previously expressed a desire to meet Harry and his grandchildren, telling the media he dreams of seeing them before it's "too late."

A family source claimed to us, "Meghan may have reached out by letter, but there hasn't been any real communication. He's still hoping for a chance at reconciliation, even if it's just for a short time."