EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Urged to Stop 'Peddling Her Persistent and Glaring Lie' About Enjoying Picture-Perfect Family Christmas As Her Dad Suffers Through Leg Amputation
Dec. 12 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing renewed criticism and anger over her festive Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, as her father, Thomas Markle, endures a serious health crisis – highlighting the stark contrast between her on-screen picture-perfect Christmas and the reality of family estrangement.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, who lives in Montecito, California, with Prince Harry, 41, and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, showcases a meticulously curated holiday, from homemade advent calendars to coordinated red-PJ brunches and festive wreath-making.
While the show presents an idyllic celebration, sources say off-screen, Meghan's family connections are an "utter mess."
She and Thomas, 81, have been estranged for years, and he recently underwent a below-the-knee amputation in the Philippines, prompting him to appeal for a final meeting with his daughter.
Meghan has reportedly reached out by letter following his surgery.
The Family Rift's Reality Revealed
A source close to the Markle family claimed: "Meghan's Christmas special is focused on presenting a perfect image, but in reality she's still hugely distant from her father, who is in hospital and hoping to see her one last time."
It's a mess for her and the optics are awful. She needs to stop peddling the lie things are Instagrammable and perfect with her domestic set-up."
Another insider added: "While Meghan is focused on creating a flawless holiday at home, Thomas is dealing with significant health problems. The image she shows on screen doesn't reflect the true state of her family life."
'Hoping For a Chance at Reconciliation'
Meghan's show also underscores the ongoing estrangement between her and members of Harry's family.
Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple has not spent a Christmas at Sandringham, making this the seventh consecutive year apart from the royal household celebrations.
Sources describe Harry as continuing to navigate family tensions carefully, while Meghan focuses on creating an idealized holiday for their children.
"She's very aware of how she comes across on screen and in the press," claimed a close friend.
"The crafts, brunches, and decorations are all meant to convey love and togetherness, but there are major gaps in that story. The truth is far more complex."
Thomas has previously expressed a desire to meet Harry and his grandchildren, telling the media he dreams of seeing them before it's "too late."
A family source claimed to us, "Meghan may have reached out by letter, but there hasn't been any real communication. He's still hoping for a chance at reconciliation, even if it's just for a short time."
The Pressure of Perfection
The contrast between Meghan's festive displays and her real-life estrangements has prompted fierce criticism from commentators and TV critics, who argue the show glosses over the complexities many families face during the holidays.
A media analyst said, "Viewers might feel isolated or pressured by this portrayal of Christmas. It sets unrealistic standards for what a family holiday should be, overlooking the challenges faced by those dealing with estrangement or illness."
For Meghan and Harry, Montecito remains a sanctuary from external pressures, yet the absence of extended family – and the ongoing estrangement with Thomas – underscores the challenges of balancing public storytelling with private realities.
A source claimed: "Beneath all the smiles and handmade decorations, there's an undercurrent of tension and sadness that the special doesn't show. It's a carefully curated perfection that omits the harder realities."
As the Markle family deals with these tensions, Thomas' ongoing health struggles are a clear reminder that real-life challenges can't always be hidden behind holiday cheer."