Meghan Markle Mercilessly Roasted Over Cooking Fail in New As Ever Ad: 'The Stove Isn't Even Turned On'

Markle was pictured whipping up her mystery meal in a kitchen that was clearly not the instantly recognizable one inside her mansion in Montecito, California.

Social media sleuths immediately speculated the mystery kitchen could be inside the new U.K. digs that Markle is reportedly sharing with Prince Harry following the couple’s move back to Britain in late August.

The aspiring lifestyle influencer wore a black sweater and a black-and-white gingham apron, appearing to touch the metal pot barehanded while stirring with a long spoon in her right hand.

"The season of giving is almost here, and we have a few surprises in store," the photo's caption read.