Meghan Markle Mercilessly Roasted Over Cooking Fail in New As Ever Ad: 'The Stove Isn't Even Turned On'
Oct. 5 2026, Updated 5:48 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was torched by critics over yet another kitchen catastrophe, with her latest cooking blunder rivaling the infamous moment she cooked with a pair of jar tongs that were , RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, shared a photo of herself stirring what appeared to be an empty pot on a gas stove, even though every knob was firmly in the "off" position and no flame was visible beneath it.
Meghan Markle's Cooking Setup Questioned
Markle was pictured whipping up her mystery meal in a kitchen that was clearly not the instantly recognizable one inside her mansion in Montecito, California.
Social media sleuths immediately speculated the mystery kitchen could be inside the new U.K. digs that Markle is reportedly sharing with Prince Harry following the couple’s move back to Britain in late August.
The aspiring lifestyle influencer wore a black sweater and a black-and-white gingham apron, appearing to touch the metal pot barehanded while stirring with a long spoon in her right hand.
"The season of giving is almost here, and we have a few surprises in store," the photo's caption read.
'Empty Pot. No Flame. Knob Turned Off'
Critics immediately called out the photo for being staged.
"Some people cook with gas, some people cook with electric, some even cook over open fire. Meghan Markle cooks with the stove off because she doesn’t really cook," one person sneered on X.
"If you’re gonna pretend as if you’re cooking on a gas range. Do at least two smart things. One, make sure it’s actually turned on; the knobs aren’t even turned, and two, at least make it look like there are flames coming out underneath that pan. Tell us you don’t cook without telling us you don’t cook," a second person huffed while sharing the photo.
"Empty pot. No flame. Knob turned off. Kinda reminds me of this….." a third user noted next to a photo of Markle with her upside-down tongs.
Meghan Markle Still Can't Live Down Upside Down Jam Tongs Fiasco
Markle shared a photo of herself in October 2025 slaving away at the stove of her Montecito mansion, peering into a pot while holding canning tongs upside down.
She held the green plastic end that was meant to be inside the boiling water to grip the jars, while the black foam hand holders were dipped into the water to lift the glass jars.
At the time, Markle was fresh off two seasons of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, but critics were already questioning her culinary credentials after she appeared baffled by a basic jam-making gadget, despite fruit preserves being the product that helped launch her As Ever lifestyle empire.
Meghan Markle Mocked Over Questionable Knife Skills
Markle has continued to fuel doubts about her culinary credentials through her own Instagram posts.
In a June 9 video captioned, “Springing into summer,” the former actress was seen awkwardly cutting onions with a clumsy chopping technique that led critics to question whether the self-styled lifestyle guru had ever wielded a kitchen knife.
Some critics joked Markle had her “Kendall Jenner knife skills on display,” referencing the infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment in 2022 when the model bizarrely struggled to slice a cucumber.