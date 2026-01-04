EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Left Reeling' Over Her 'Most Painful Review Yet'

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, lived in the Canadian city for seven years while filming Suits, before beginning her relationship with Prince Harry , now 41, in the summer of 2016.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle has been left "reeling" after being branded the "most disappointing celebrity of 2025" by her former hometown newspaper – a stinging verdict that cuts deepest because of her long and publicly affectionate ties to Toronto.

Meghan Markle lived in Toronto for seven years while she filmed 'Suits.'

Toronto was where the couple's relationship quietly took shape, with Harry reportedly traveling there discreetly after becoming "besotted," and where they later chose to make their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games.

As recently as November, Harry thanked the city for giving him "a wife" during a speech at the True Patriot Love Foundation National Tribute Dinner.

That history makes the criticism published by the Toronto Star particularly striking.

In an opinion piece, columnist Patricia Treble argued Meghan has failed to capitalize on her post-royal opportunities, despite possessing "all the ingredients" to become a global cultural force five years after stepping back from royal duties.