Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Left Reeling' Over Her 'Most Painful Review Yet'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

A harsh critique left Meghan Markle shaken and sparked intense public chatter.

Jan. 4 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle has been left "reeling" after being branded the "most disappointing celebrity of 2025" by her former hometown newspaper – a stinging verdict that cuts deepest because of her long and publicly affectionate ties to Toronto.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, lived in the Canadian city for seven years while filming Suits, before beginning her relationship with Prince Harry, now 41, in the summer of 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Toronto Turns On Meghan

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle lived in Toronto for seven years while she filmed 'Suits.'

Toronto was where the couple's relationship quietly took shape, with Harry reportedly traveling there discreetly after becoming "besotted," and where they later chose to make their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games.

As recently as November, Harry thanked the city for giving him "a wife" during a speech at the True Patriot Love Foundation National Tribute Dinner.

That history makes the criticism published by the Toronto Star particularly striking.

In an opinion piece, columnist Patricia Treble argued Meghan has failed to capitalize on her post-royal opportunities, despite possessing "all the ingredients" to become a global cultural force five years after stepping back from royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

Career Called Directionless

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The couple made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Patricia stopped short of calling the duchess an abject failure, but said her career had become slowly deflated over the past year.

She pointed to the absence of any confirmed renewal of Meghan's Netflix lifestyle series With Love Meghan and the lack of a second season of her podcast.

The writer also criticized the Sussexes' new "multi-year, first look deal" with Netflix, calling it a downgrade from their earlier agreement, as it gives the streamer only the option to accept or pass on projects.

Article continues below advertisement

Criticism Stings Behind The Scenes

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The 'Toronto Star' labeled Meghan the most disappointing celebrity of 2025.

"Meghan could be famous by being open and real," Patricia wrote. "It worked for the Kardashians, who got rich by working non-stop to sell themselves to a world eager to see their latest reinventions."

She added if Meghan preferred privacy, she could follow a different model, citing Princess Catherine of Wales, 43, whose scarcity has bolstered public fascination.

"Meghan wants everyone to know and acknowledge that she's royal, without the obligations of working on behalf of the monarch, including all those endless engagements for worthy causes," Patricia added.

In a further rebuke, she argued Harry had "done little this year" beyond his ongoing work with Invictus.

A source close to the Sussexes said the article had landed hard. They added: "This is the most painful review Meghan has had because it comes from a city that once gave her refuge and normality. It's shaken her confidence."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Prince William's Break-Up Call — After It Left Kate Middleton 'Absolutely Devastated'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Why 2025 Was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Most Horrific Year of Their Lives Together'

Insiders Warn Meghan Must Choose A Path

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of James Holt
Source: MEGA

James Holt stepped down as head of the Archewell Foundation in 2025.

Another insider said: "Toronto mattered to Meghan. To be written off like this, by people who watched her rise, has really hurt and left her reeling with shock, and shame."

The criticism arrives amid continued upheaval within the Sussexes' inner circle. Their longtime adviser James Holt, who had run the Archewell Foundation since 2021, recently stepped down after being described as their "rock" through Megxit.

His exit followed the departure of Meredith Maines, who served less than a year as the pair's chief communications officer.

James was the sixth senior publicity figure to leave in 2025 alone. Insiders said the staff churn has fueled doubts about Meghan's direction.

One said: "People around Meghan feel she needs to make a clear choice about the role she wants to play in the public eye, because continuing without a defined direction is no longer effective."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.