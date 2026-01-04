EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Left Reeling' Over Her 'Most Painful Review Yet'
Jan. 4 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle has been left "reeling" after being branded the "most disappointing celebrity of 2025" by her former hometown newspaper – a stinging verdict that cuts deepest because of her long and publicly affectionate ties to Toronto.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, lived in the Canadian city for seven years while filming Suits, before beginning her relationship with Prince Harry, now 41, in the summer of 2016.
Toronto Turns On Meghan
Toronto was where the couple's relationship quietly took shape, with Harry reportedly traveling there discreetly after becoming "besotted," and where they later chose to make their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games.
As recently as November, Harry thanked the city for giving him "a wife" during a speech at the True Patriot Love Foundation National Tribute Dinner.
That history makes the criticism published by the Toronto Star particularly striking.
In an opinion piece, columnist Patricia Treble argued Meghan has failed to capitalize on her post-royal opportunities, despite possessing "all the ingredients" to become a global cultural force five years after stepping back from royal duties.
Career Called Directionless
Patricia stopped short of calling the duchess an abject failure, but said her career had become slowly deflated over the past year.
She pointed to the absence of any confirmed renewal of Meghan's Netflix lifestyle series With Love Meghan and the lack of a second season of her podcast.
The writer also criticized the Sussexes' new "multi-year, first look deal" with Netflix, calling it a downgrade from their earlier agreement, as it gives the streamer only the option to accept or pass on projects.
Criticism Stings Behind The Scenes
"Meghan could be famous by being open and real," Patricia wrote. "It worked for the Kardashians, who got rich by working non-stop to sell themselves to a world eager to see their latest reinventions."
She added if Meghan preferred privacy, she could follow a different model, citing Princess Catherine of Wales, 43, whose scarcity has bolstered public fascination.
"Meghan wants everyone to know and acknowledge that she's royal, without the obligations of working on behalf of the monarch, including all those endless engagements for worthy causes," Patricia added.
In a further rebuke, she argued Harry had "done little this year" beyond his ongoing work with Invictus.
A source close to the Sussexes said the article had landed hard. They added: "This is the most painful review Meghan has had because it comes from a city that once gave her refuge and normality. It's shaken her confidence."
Insiders Warn Meghan Must Choose A Path
Another insider said: "Toronto mattered to Meghan. To be written off like this, by people who watched her rise, has really hurt and left her reeling with shock, and shame."
The criticism arrives amid continued upheaval within the Sussexes' inner circle. Their longtime adviser James Holt, who had run the Archewell Foundation since 2021, recently stepped down after being described as their "rock" through Megxit.
His exit followed the departure of Meredith Maines, who served less than a year as the pair's chief communications officer.
James was the sixth senior publicity figure to leave in 2025 alone. Insiders said the staff churn has fueled doubts about Meghan's direction.
One said: "People around Meghan feel she needs to make a clear choice about the role she wants to play in the public eye, because continuing without a defined direction is no longer effective."