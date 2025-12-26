Your tip
Meghan Markle Wore a $10K Outfit to Celebrate Her First Christmas With the Royal Family — Years Before She Ditched Palace Glam for 'Pajamas All Day' With Her Kids

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA. Netflix/YouTube

Meghan Markle's 2025 'pajama' Christmas was a far cry from her jaw-dropping outfits as a royal on the holiday.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle traded in high-profile Christmas walks in designer clothes with the royal family for wearing "pajamas all day," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle, 44, wore an eye-watering $10,000 outfit for her first walk to and from the church service at Sandringham in 2017, when she was still Prince Harry's fiancée, proving she had an eye on the finer things well before their May 2018 wedding.

Expensive First Royal Christmas Day Walk

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle's Christmas Day look while still Prince Harry's fiancee cost more than $10,000.

The royal family made a rare exception of allowing a non-spouse to attend the famous walk, with Markle firmly gripping onto Harry's arm as they made their way to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church.

For the occasion in 2017 dollars, she wore a $1,295 beige Sentaler wrap coat, $800 brown Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots, and carried a $1,500 suede Chloé Pixie purse. While Marlke's Stephen Jones Millinery brown beret's cost wasn't released, it was estimated to be between $1,000 and $5,000, despite being derided as her "poop" hat for resembling the infamous emoji.

The former Suits actress added a pair of $6,000 Birks diamond earrings to cap off her 2017 Christmas Day look.

'Pajamas All Day' on Christmas Now

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

The Netflix star donned red pajamas to host friends during her 'With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration.'

The more than $10,000 outfit, heavily photographed, was a far cry from how the former royal spent Christmas in 2025.

She told fans about her homey plans, "Last night, I was nibbling the remnants of our Christmas Eve feast (dim sum this year), wrapping a few last minute gifts, and tip toe-ing down the stairs with my husband to make sure ‘Santa’ had enjoyed his cookies and ‘the reindeer’ had eaten their carrots – anything to maintain the morning magic of Christmas through our children’s eyes," referring to son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4.

The Netflix star continued, "I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family – maybe pajamas all day," while playing Scrabble and listening to music.

'Alone and Ordering Takeout'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Markle's description of her holiday meal was a far cry from the glamorous depiction she gave in her Netflix holiday special.

Royal watchers mocked Markle for giving up such a regal life for one that seemed so yawn-worthy, as their in-laws, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, stole the show at the annual walk to and from church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

"So basically they will be alone... and ordering takeout," one person joked on Reddit.

Others mocked how Markle's With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration special was all about entertaining guests, having people over for the holidays, and creating "traditions," while also cooking her mom's Christmas gumbo recipe.

"Dim sum 'this year.' No continuity, no roots, no traditions, no legacy. As ever!" a second user huffed, while a third person noted, "Meghan: Does an entire Netflix show on hostessing for Christmas. Also, Meghan: Orders in dim sum and has no one over."

A fourth jeered, "Nothing says 'Christmas Magic' to a five-year-old like Dim Sum and Scrabble."

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle wore another expensive designer look to the royal Christmas walk in 2018.

Markle's pricey Christmas Day outfit in 2017 wasn't a one-off; the following year, she broke the bank again, this time as Harry's wife.

The California native wore a $3,085 deep navy Victoria Beckham cashmere coat over a matching $1,685 dress by the British designer. Markle topped off the look with a $2,090 Victoria Beckham Powder Box clutch bag, knee-high black boots, and an Awon Golding fascinator.

