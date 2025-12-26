Meghan Markle Wore a $10K Outfit to Celebrate Her First Christmas With the Royal Family — Years Before She Ditched Palace Glam for 'Pajamas All Day' With Her Kids

Royal watchers mocked Markle for giving up such a regal life for one that seemed so yawn-worthy, as their in-laws, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, stole the show at the annual walk to and from church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

"So basically they will be alone... and ordering takeout," one person joked on Reddit.

Others mocked how Markle's With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration special was all about entertaining guests, having people over for the holidays, and creating "traditions," while also cooking her mom's Christmas gumbo recipe.

"Dim sum 'this year.' No continuity, no roots, no traditions, no legacy. As ever!" a second user huffed, while a third person noted, "Meghan: Does an entire Netflix show on hostessing for Christmas. Also, Meghan: Orders in dim sum and has no one over."

A fourth jeered, "Nothing says 'Christmas Magic' to a five-year-old like Dim Sum and Scrabble."