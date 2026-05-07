EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Tragic Reason Meghan Markle's 'Reality TV Show Plan' Would Have Queen Cartwheeling in Her Tomb
May 6 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's rumored plans to launch a reality-style TV show featuring a possible vow renewal with Prince Harry would have left Queen Elizabeth II "cartwheeling in her tomb," according to royal insiders – who have told RadarOnline.com the late monarch died deeply regretting ever opening royal life to cameras.
Former Suits actress Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, have been at the center of growing speculation about their marriage and future ambitions as media figures ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary on May 19.
The couple married in 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor before stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California with their children Archie, now six, and Lilibet, four.
Sources have told RadarOnline.com Meghan is considering televising a vow renewal with Harry as the centerpiece of a Kardashians-esque reality show on their family life.
But insiders have now said Elizabeth's deeply uneasy relationship with celebrity culture following the release of footage of the royal family which she approved years ago have left her sickened by the prospect of Harry starring in a full-blown reality show.
Queen Feared Royals Becoming Celebrities
One source said about how the late Queen, who died in 2022 aged 96, would have been horrified by the idea of the Duke of Sussex being drawn into the reality TV world by his ambitious wife: "Elizabeth spent years truly regretting the decision to let cameras into royal life in the first place because she believed it blurred the line between monarchy and celebrity. The thought of Meghan turning her marriage into reality television would have had her cartwheeling in her tomb."
The insider added: "The Queen came to believe the cameras changed everything. She felt the monarchy lost some of its mystique and became vulnerable to tabloid obsession and celebrity culture. Meghan's reported plans represent exactly the kind of thing she feared royal life would eventually become."
Royal author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth said about the Queen's decision to allow to the royal family to be filmed: "That was the beginning of them being seen as celebrities and that sewed the seeds that in later years, would come back to haunt them."
Markle Reportedly Sees Vow Renewal As Storytelling Opportunity
Sources close to the Sussexes claim Meghan sees a vow renewal service with Harry as both a romantic gesture and a carefully crafted storytelling opportunity capable of anchoring a larger media project.
One insider told us: "Meghan vies a vow renewal as more than just a personal milestone – she sees it as a powerful piece of storytelling that could anchor a much bigger project."
The source added: "Behind the scenes, there's talk that this could be positioned as a key moment in a reality-style series, offering audiences an intimate look at her family life."
According to insiders, Meghan was heavily influenced by attending Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi's vow renewal celebration in 2023, with a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner featuring a performance by Brandi Carlile.
One insider said: "Witnessing that kind of event up close clearly resonated with Meghan. It demonstrated how a deeply personal moment can also serve as compelling content, and that's something Meghan is very attuned to."
1969 Royal Documentary Changed Monarchy Forever
Queen Elizabeth allowed the Royal Family to be filmed for a documentary that first aired in the UK on 21 June 1969.
It was a major departure from previous years, where the family was only seen in carefully staged newsreels or formal public events.
The film was an absolute sensation, viewed by an estimated 350 million people worldwide.
It showed the Windsors behaving like a "normal" family, featuring now-famous scenes such as Prince Philip grilling sausages at a family barbecue at Balmoral, Elizabeth buying Prince Edward an ice cream at a local village shop and the family watching television together and chatting at the breakfast table.