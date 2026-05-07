EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Tragic Reason Meghan Markle's 'Reality TV Show Plan' Would Have Queen Cartwheeling in Her Tomb

One source said about how the late Queen, who died in 2022 aged 96, would have been horrified by the idea of the Duke of Sussex being drawn into the reality TV world by his ambitious wife: "Elizabeth spent years truly regretting the decision to let cameras into royal life in the first place because she believed it blurred the line between monarchy and celebrity. The thought of Meghan turning her marriage into reality television would have had her cartwheeling in her tomb."

The insider added: "The Queen came to believe the cameras changed everything. She felt the monarchy lost some of its mystique and became vulnerable to tabloid obsession and celebrity culture. Meghan's reported plans represent exactly the kind of thing she feared royal life would eventually become."

Royal author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth said about the Queen's decision to allow to the royal family to be filmed: "That was the beginning of them being seen as celebrities and that sewed the seeds that in later years, would come back to haunt them."