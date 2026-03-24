Sussex Snub: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Shut Out' by Montecito Neighbors — 'No One Wants to Be Seen With Them'

Harry and Markle bought a nearly $15 million mansion in Montecito in the summer of 2020, after quitting the royal family and spending a few months couch surfing at pal Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills estate.

Prior to their arrival, the town was a quiet getaway for the rich and famous who wanted to leave behind the glitzy trappings of Los Angeles for a more peaceful, private and exclusive life.

When it comes to their neighbors, an insider claimed that "they are avoiding" the runaway royals.

"No one wants to be seen with them," added the insider.

In addition to lawyers, financiers, tech founders, and other non-famous wealthy denizens, the area is home to such stars as Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, and Oprah Winfrey, the latter of whom seems to be one of Markle's main celebrity friends.