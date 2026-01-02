EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Year From Hell' — Filled With Staff Members Quitting, Hollywood Snubs and the 'Diva Duchess' Being Mocked as 'Sick in the Head'

"They had such big plans for 2025 and really believed it would be their breakthrough period. Instead, it's turned into the year from hell," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

As readers know, former A-list pals in America and Harry's hoity-toity friends in England have jettisoned the prickly pair, finding their self-obsessed and delusional tendencies too much to bear.

The try-hard Duchess of Sussex, 44, suffered global ridicule after her self-indulgent Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, bombed, while henpecked hubby Harry, 41, is said to be homesick and pining for his old life across the pond.

Sources shared how the brutal staff revolt that's seen up to 25 employees walk away from their insufferable bosses, who are at pains to deny allegations they're impossible to work for.