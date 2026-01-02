EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Year From Hell' — Filled With Staff Members Quitting, Hollywood Snubs and the 'Diva Duchess' Being Mocked as 'Sick in the Head'
Jan. 2 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are more isolated and unpopular than ever – and reflecting on what's been their worst year while fretting 2026 will be even more miserable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said how the royal renegades – who ditched the British royal family in 2020 and embarked on a mission to conquer Hollywood – are struggling to stay on an even keel as they lurch from one crisis to the next.
From Breakout Dreams to Disaster
"They had such big plans for 2025 and really believed it would be their breakthrough period. Instead, it's turned into the year from hell," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
As readers know, former A-list pals in America and Harry's hoity-toity friends in England have jettisoned the prickly pair, finding their self-obsessed and delusional tendencies too much to bear.
The try-hard Duchess of Sussex, 44, suffered global ridicule after her self-indulgent Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, bombed, while henpecked hubby Harry, 41, is said to be homesick and pining for his old life across the pond.
Sources shared how the brutal staff revolt that's seen up to 25 employees walk away from their insufferable bosses, who are at pains to deny allegations they're impossible to work for.
Hollywood Turns Its Back
What's more, they're rapidly becoming personae non gratae among the Tinseltown elite, who don't want the backlash of associating with them or their toxic brand, sources said.
The Sussexes did attend Kardashian momager Kris Jenner's recent 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills. But sources said the couple later asked the reality star's family to take down social media pics of them, and PR experts believe the alleged action could negatively impact future invitations for the pair from Hollywood's elite.
The Act Has Gone Stale
"There is not only no appetite left for them in L.A., but they've also worn through any good will they had," an insider told a media outlet in a recent bombshell report.
Another source told the publication: "People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale."
In early November, Suits alum Markle returned to acting by accepting a role playing herself in a movie, Close Personal Friends.
The gig marked her first foray back into the acting world after quitting to marry Harry following her star turn depicting legal eagle Rachel Zane in the cable TV drama from 2011 to 2018.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the move has gone down like a lead balloon with Harry, who's being told to stay home with the couple's two young children while Markle schmoozes with her high-profile costars, including Lily Collins, Brie Larson and Jack Quaid.
Meanwhile, the redheaded royal rebel desperately wants to repair his fractured relationship with his relatives, which imploded after he and Markle launched scathing attacks on the monarchy, including his 2023 scorched-earth memoir, Spare.
Summing up the couple's woes, an insider said: "They've got very few friends to lean on, staff continue to walk out in droves, Harry's brother, Prince William, is still baying for their blood and their paycheck possibilities are thin and humbling.
Forced Comeback, Desperate New Reality
"Meghan had no choice but to swallow her pride and take this acting role, but she's having to start again from the ground up. It seems like more of a cameo than a leading role. Those money-spinning, $15 million gigs are hard to come by these days, even if you're George Clooney or Angelina Jolie – never mind a former B-list actress!
"Right now, Harry and Meghan are regrouping and planning to go again, but it all feels quite desperate and depressing, especially as they're clashing and bickering a lot more these days.
"It really has been a year from hell in so many respects. It's left them emotionally frayed and wondering if they're ever going to catch a break."