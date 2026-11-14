EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning Explosive TV Tell-All Over Father's Arrest'
Nov. 14 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be considering an explosive television interview to address her father's arrest, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she is determined to confront questions surrounding the allegations against him and explain why she remained silent about them for years.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, is understood to be exploring a major televised appearance following the arrest of her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., in Florida last week over allegations involving child sexual abuse material.
Meghan Markle 'Considering Explosive TV Tell-All'
The claims emerged after her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, alerted authorities to disturbing files discovered among family possessions. Her father denies wrongdoing.
A source claimed: "Discussions about Meghan doing a TV tell-all on this and other issues have become increasingly serious, with Channel 4 in the UK among the possible broadcasters. It will be explosive if the deal goes through.
"Meghan is desperate to address the controversy personally rather than allow competing accounts of her family's history to dominate public discussion.
"She is increasingly frustrated by the speculation surrounding her family and the suggestion that she has something to hide. She feels the longer she allows other people to shape the story, the harder it becomes to separate what actually happened from the rumors and accusations circulating publicly."
They continued, "There are deeply uncomfortable questions about what she knew, how early she became aware of the allegations, and whether she was discouraged from speaking about them. She wants people to understand the position she found herself in and the reasons behind the decisions she made.
"A major television interview would give her the space to explain everything in her own words, challenge what she believes are unfair assumptions, and finally confront an issue that has been hanging over her for years."
Duchess Wants to Explain Her Side of the Story
The source added: "This wouldn't be Meghan simply sitting down to discuss another royal controversy or settle old scores. She would be opening up about something profoundly disturbing involving her own father, the emotional consequences for her family, and the lengths she believes she had to go to to protect her children.
"There is an enormous amount of personal history wrapped up in this, including difficult conversations, warnings she says she received, and the pressure she felt to keep certain matters private. She knows that speaking publicly would invite intense scrutiny, but she also believes there is a much bigger story that people haven't heard."
"If she decides to go ahead, she wants a serious interviewer who will allow her to explain the full circumstances rather than turn it into a sensational television spectacle," the insider noted. "She hopes people might finally understand why she made certain choices and why this has been such a painful experience for her."
Potential Interview Could Reopen Royal Tensions
Another source warned: "The whole situation has the potential to reopen some extremely sensitive disagreements between Harry and Meghan and the wider royal family. There are still unanswered questions about precisely what information was passed on to her about her father years ago, who was made aware of the allegations, and what advice Meghan received about handling something so serious.
"The prospect of Meghan discussing those conversations in a major television interview could bring some deeply uncomfortable issues into the public domain. "But Harry knows the palace hates the idea of her doing another big TV sit-down."
She and her husband Harry have remained publicly committed to campaigning against online harm, particularly threats affecting children.
The couple returned to Britain in August with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, following several years living in the United States.
Their relationship with the wider royal family remains strained, with reports suggesting they have not met privately with Prince William, 44, or Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, since returning. The allegations against Markle's father first emerged publicly last month, following reports of a police investigation in the Philippines.
Thomas Markle Arrest Follows FBI Investigation
Thomas Jr. alleged he had discovered child sexual abuse images among family possessions and computer files. The allegations subsequently became the subject of an FBI investigation, culminating in her father's arrest in Florida.
Meghan has already publicly addressed the allegations, describing herself as deeply distressed and expressing concern for children who may have been harmed.
She said in a statement: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
The Duchess also revealed she had previously been made aware of troubling allegations involving her father.
She said: "In 2018 (later corrected to 2019), a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me."
Meghan added: "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."