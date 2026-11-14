EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning Explosive TV Tell-All Over Father's Arrest'

The claims emerged after her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, alerted authorities to disturbing files discovered among family possessions. Her father denies wrongdoing.

A source claimed: "Discussions about Meghan doing a TV tell-all on this and other issues have become increasingly serious, with Channel 4 in the UK among the possible broadcasters. It will be explosive if the deal goes through.

"Meghan is desperate to address the controversy personally rather than allow competing accounts of her family's history to dominate public discussion.

"She is increasingly frustrated by the speculation surrounding her family and the suggestion that she has something to hide. She feels the longer she allows other people to shape the story, the harder it becomes to separate what actually happened from the rumors and accusations circulating publicly."

They continued, "There are deeply uncomfortable questions about what she knew, how early she became aware of the allegations, and whether she was discouraged from speaking about them. She wants people to understand the position she found herself in and the reasons behind the decisions she made.

"A major television interview would give her the space to explain everything in her own words, challenge what she believes are unfair assumptions, and finally confront an issue that has been hanging over her for years."