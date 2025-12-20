EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of 'Piling Pain' on Father Thomas As He Recovers From Leg Amputation By Posting 'Full Circle' Photo With Mom Doria
Dec. 20 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is under fire after sharing a rare childhood photograph with her mother, Doria Ragland, as her frail dad Thomas Markle continues to recover from his recent leg amputation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the image on Instagram with the caption "full circle," coinciding with the announcement that she and Prince Harry, 41, are executive producing a family-friendly documentary about Girl Scouts selling biscuits, titled Cookie Queens.
New Documentary Announcement Sparks Backlash
The soppy-sounding film, directed by Alysa Nahmias, follows four girls aged 5 to 12 as they compete to become top-selling Cookie Queens. It will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Utah, from late January to early February, with a broader 2026 release yet to be confirmed.
Markle gushed she felt a "personal affinity" for the project because she was a Girl Scout and her mother, Doria, served as her troop leader.
She added, "As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.
"When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in. The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanising tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout cookie season are absolutely irresistible."
Timing Questioned Amid Father's Health Struggles
But sources close to the family noted the timing of Markle's "full circle" Instagram post has prompted criticism, given her 81-year-old father Thomas' ongoing medical challenges.
A royal source said, "Posting such a joyful image while Thomas is still recuperating feels tone-deaf to some observers. People are questioning whether Meghan considered the impact on her father."
Thomas is reportedly recovering well following his amputation, with one family insider saying: "He's stable and in good spirits, and focusing on regaining mobility and adapting to life after surgery."
"But Meghan's feel-good announcement about a family-oriented project about cookies, along with references to Meghan's mom, is just tearing out his heart."
Industry sources added Markle's creative endeavors with Harry reflect a consistent pattern.
One said, "Meghan is choosing projects that combine her visibility with purposeful storytelling. Cookie Queens gives her a chance to showcase empowerment, entrepreneurship, and childhood experiences, while keeping control over how she presents herself."
Another media analyst commented: "There's always a calculated PR element with the Sussexes. Launching a high-profile documentary while her father is recovering is bound to attract scrutiny. But, alas, she doesn't seem to care about the optics or being by his side in his hour of need. She's just piling pain on Thomas now."
Markle and Harry's production company, Archewell Productions, has previously executive-produced Harry's passion project, Polo, her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, and the Netflix documentary covering Megxit.
Cookie Queens will mark the pair's first full-length feature documentary, with its focus on highlighting the pressures and triumphs of childhood competition and family dynamics.
Family Rift Deepens
Markle who has kids Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, with Harry, and whom Thomas has never met, has also returned to acting, recently filmed a comedy alongside Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, and Harry Golding.
Observers said the role, in which she plays herself, is both a creative choice and a strategic move.
A source claimed: "Meghan has received countless offers, but this project just felt like the right fit. Prince Harry is completely supportive and wants her to follow what makes her happiest."
Experts suggest the timing of Markle's new projects, juxtaposed with Thomas Markle's health struggles, was "100 percent likely to provoke debate about her character."
One media analyst said: "Meghan is launching her latest project on family and nostalgia while her dad languishes without a leg its actually almost unbelievable, and she deserves all the backlash that follows the irony of this."
Meanwhile, Thomas is said to be battling to remain focused on his physical recovery.
A family source said, "He's taking it day by day, and his priority is adjusting to the changes after surgery. His health comes first, and everyone around him is mindful of that."
"But he has to carry the emotional baggage of seeing his daughter swan about talking about families while she still hasn't visited him or let him meet his two grandchildren."