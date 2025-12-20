EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of 'Piling Pain' on Father Thomas As He Recovers From Leg Amputation By Posting 'Full Circle' Photo With Mom Doria

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the image on Instagram with the caption "full circle," coinciding with the announcement that she and Prince Harry , 41, are executive producing a family-friendly documentary about Girl Scouts selling biscuits, titled Cookie Queens.

Meghan Markle is under fire after sharing a rare childhood photograph with her mother, Doria Ragland, as her frail dad Thomas Markle continues to recover from his recent leg amputation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The soppy-sounding film, directed by Alysa Nahmias, follows four girls aged 5 to 12 as they compete to become top-selling Cookie Queens. It will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Utah, from late January to early February, with a broader 2026 release yet to be confirmed.

Markle gushed she felt a "personal affinity" for the project because she was a Girl Scout and her mother, Doria, served as her troop leader.

She added, "As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.

"When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in. The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanising tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout cookie season are absolutely irresistible."