EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Plotting to Unleash 'Cry Baby' Documentary Detailing Her 'Seven Years of Woe' — With Netflix!
May 9 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be positioning herself for a deeply personal Netflix documentary chronicling what insiders told RadarOnline.com will lay out her her "seven years of woe."
Meghan, 44, recently appeared alongside her husband Prince Harry, 41, at a high-profile Montecito event celebrating Beef season two, where she was photographed warmly interacting with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant.
Meghan Markle Signals Netflix Comeback Momentum
The appearance came just weeks after speculation relations between Meghan and the platform had cooled following the quiet collapse of her lifestyle venture As Ever and reports of social media distancing by senior executives.
But now, sources suggested the public display of closeness was far from incidental.
One insider told us: "Meghan views this as a decisive shift in momentum – in her mind, she's moved back into a position of strength when it comes to her partnership with Netflix.
"After months of uncertainty, she now feels reassured that she still holds real value to them, and that gives her far more confidence about calling the shots going forward.
"There's an increasing sense among people close to the situation that she's gearing up to share her story in a far more unfiltered and emotionally driven way than anything she's done before for Netflix.
"Rather than carefully curated projects, this would be something much more raw and personal – potentially a documentary-style series that walks through the challenges, pressures and setbacks she's faced over the past several years, in her own words and on her own terms. It will essentially be another cry baby performance from Meghan, but she needs to make cash somehow!"
Plans For Raw Documentary Style Series Emerge
The insider added: "There's already talk that this could be framed as a deeply personal account of her time in the royal spotlight – the pressures, the fallout, the sense of isolation. It will draw the usual criticism she gets for 'moaning', but from Meghan's perspective it's about reclaiming her narrative and setting the record straight in her own words."
The renewed confidence follows a turbulent period for the Sussexes, whose reported $100million Netflix deal has yielded mixed results.
While their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan became a record-breaking debut for the platform, subsequent projects have struggled to gain traction.
Meghan's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan has not been renewed for a third season, and other planned adaptations also remain in development limbo.
Strategy Shift Toward Personal Storytelling
Another source said: "Meghan has a very clear understanding of what has resonated most with audiences so far – it's the moments where she's been candid about her own life and experiences that have really cut through.
"She knows that when she leans into that level of openness, it generates far more attention and engagement than the more polished, lifestyle-focused projects she's tried to develop.
"From Netflix's perspective, that kind of deeply personal storytelling is where the real value lies. They're looking for content that sparks conversation on a global scale, something with emotional depth and a sense of access that viewers feel they wouldn't get anywhere else. Compared to that, the lighter, more curated formats just don't carry the same impact or long-term appeal for them."
Personal Reflections Hint At Turning Point
Meghan alluded to the "hardest seven years" of her life coming to an end in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories in April.
The duchess – a Leo – reshared a post from an astrology account stating the Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius star signs were "ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25".
She also shared a post from the account "Spirit Daughter," which described the last seven years as a time of "exhausting" tension, where her confidence and worth took hits due to the conflict between her true self and public perception. The post suggested after this date "the pressure lifts".