Meghan, 44, recently appeared alongside her husband Prince Harry , 41, at a high-profile Montecito event celebrating Beef season two, where she was photographed warmly interacting with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant .

Meghan Markle is said to be positioning herself for a deeply personal Netflix documentary chronicling what insiders told RadarOnline.com will lay out her her "seven years of woe."

The appearance came just weeks after speculation relations between Meghan and the platform had cooled following the quiet collapse of her lifestyle venture As Ever and reports of social media distancing by senior executives.

But now, sources suggested the public display of closeness was far from incidental.

One insider told us: "Meghan views this as a decisive shift in momentum – in her mind, she's moved back into a position of strength when it comes to her partnership with Netflix.

"After months of uncertainty, she now feels reassured that she still holds real value to them, and that gives her far more confidence about calling the shots going forward.

"There's an increasing sense among people close to the situation that she's gearing up to share her story in a far more unfiltered and emotionally driven way than anything she's done before for Netflix.

"Rather than carefully curated projects, this would be something much more raw and personal – potentially a documentary-style series that walks through the challenges, pressures and setbacks she's faced over the past several years, in her own words and on her own terms. It will essentially be another cry baby performance from Meghan, but she needs to make cash somehow!"