EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Mocked Over Unearthed Hill-Sliding Video as Critics Compare Clip to Kate Middleton's Mountain Triumph — 'Symbolic of Their Respective Lives'

Middleton, 44, topped Scotland's Ben Nevis, England's Scafell Pike and Wales' Snowdon in what's known as the National Three Peaks Challenge.

The Princess of Wales announced her triumph, done in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she was treated during her battle with the disease in 2024.

In a video on the Instagram page she shares with Prince William, Middleton said her reasons for doing the challenge were "partly personal," as she's "so grateful to be here and be strong enough to walk these hills."

"But more importantly, it's to give something back and acknowledge all the work being done in the UK," on behalf of cancer research and patients, she added.