EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Mocked Over Unearthed Hill-Sliding Video as Critics Compare Clip to Kate Middleton's Mountain Triumph — 'Symbolic of Their Respective Lives'
June 30 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton's triumphant feat of summiting the three highest peaks in the UK in less than 24 hours caused an embarrassing video of Meghan Markle unable to walk down a hill to resurface, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics made light of the comparison between the estranged sisters-in-law, applauding the future queen's soaring new heights after successfully beating cancer while claiming Markle, 44, has been on a downward slide since she and Prince Harry quit royal life in 2020.
Kate Middleton Completed the UK's Grueling Three Peak Challenge
Middleton, 44, topped Scotland's Ben Nevis, England's Scafell Pike and Wales' Snowdon in what's known as the National Three Peaks Challenge.
The Princess of Wales announced her triumph, done in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she was treated during her battle with the disease in 2024.
In a video on the Instagram page she shares with Prince William, Middleton said her reasons for doing the challenge were "partly personal," as she's "so grateful to be here and be strong enough to walk these hills."
"But more importantly, it's to give something back and acknowledge all the work being done in the UK," on behalf of cancer research and patients, she added.
Kate Middleton Was 'Grateful' to Be Strong Enough
Fellow hikers soon flooded social media with photos, selfies and videos of the princess while on their own treks.
She chatted with passersby, shared flapjacks and talked about their various reasons for wanting to scale the peaks, according to those who interacted with the beloved royal.
Middleton was met by proud husband William and the couple's three children at the base of Snowdon, after she completed her final peak.
Meghan Markle Bottom-Scooting Hill Video Resurfaced After Kate Middleton's Achievement
Soon, a clip from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2022 Netflix docuseries resurfaced, showing the duke trying to coax the former actress down a small Southern California hillside. Instead of standing, Markle awkwardly sat and scooted her way through the dirt on her backside in what appeared to be a pair of slippers.
"She's happy to go up the hill, but she hates going down the hill," Harry's voice was heard saying as Markle gave a nervous giggle and asked how much further they had to go while shuffling down the slope.
'Symbolic of Their Respective Lives'
"A perfect illustration of where their lives are at right now,' one person sneered on X under a side-by-side shot of Middleton atop Ben Nevis next to Markle mid-hill scoot.
"Catherine is out there climbing Mountains – in more ways than one – while Meghan Markle is seen sliding down one on her bottom. Kind of symbolic of their respective lives, wouldn’t you agree?" a second user scoffed.
"I will laugh my a-- off if she attempts a hiking video," a third person joked about Marke's propensity for attempting to one-up royal family members on Instagram.
"Is there any better symbol than these two images to symbolize these two women? I don’t think so," a fourth person commented..
Since quitting royal life, Meghan and Harry have had a mixed bag of luck. Although they penned lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals, both of those eventually fall apart, while the Los Angeles native's As Ever lifestyle brand has also struggled to gain significant traction.
Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain popular members of the royal family in consistent polling.