EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Slaps Impossible Reunion Rules on Sick Father' That 'Will Effectively Kill Any Reconciliation'

The estrangement between Meghan, 44, and her former lighting director dad, 81, has lasted since 2018, when she married Prince Harry , now 41, and followed revelations Thomas had staged paparazzi photographs in the lead-up to the wedding.

Meghan Markle has slapped "impossibly strict" conditions on any meeting with her stricken father, Thomas Markle, after he was rushed to the hospital in the Philippines, which sources tell RadarOnline.com have been "deliberately engineered" on her part to prevent any chance of a face-to-face reconciliation.

An insider claimed: "It's very sad when a daughter can't just call or visit her dad," – before quipping, "Reaching out by letter must be some comfort to him while he is in hospital."

Despite the hospitalization prompting initial contact, with Meghan reportedly having a letter delivered to her frail dad, sources tell us there is "no intention" on the side of the Duchess to ever meet him again.

In interviews, he expressed regret over the distance with his daughter and said he wanted to meet Meghan's children , Prince Archie , 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, as well as Harry – all of whom he has never seen in person.

They claimed: "Meghan is saying if there is to be a reunion with her dad, he will have to travel to her – something of a practical impossibility now he is 81 and has only one leg.

"She has also said she will need written reassurances and a promise he will never talk about it, which is also a huge ask of any parent, and an insult. These two conditions mean she is very unlikely to ever meet her dad again – which, sadly, is what she wants. Her conditions are just an excuse engineered so it never happens."

The insider added Meghan's husband will be "behind her 100 percent" whatever she chooses to do in regard to her sick dad.

"Harry will back his wife in whatever decisions she makes regarding her father," the source explained. "It would be wonderful if Thomas could see his grandchildren – and his son-in-law – before it's too late, and rebuild a connection with the daughter he cares for deeply, and Harry knows this. But it is a case of 'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets' in this and most other cases in their marriage."