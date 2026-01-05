EXCLUSIVE: Meghan and Harry 'Headed for 2026 Divorce' — Radar Reveals the Furious Argument That Could Make the 'Broken' Couple Finally Announce Formal Split
Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is entering 2026 facing mounting pressure at home as deep disagreements with Meghan Markle over his possible return to the U.K. harden into what sources tell RadarOnline.com is now the most serious strain on their marriage to date.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dramatically stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now live in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
A 'Deeply Emotional' Dispute'
But after 2025 drew to a close, insiders said the unresolved question of Britain had become a fault line.
Harry, 41, is said to be increasingly focused on repairing family ties following a brief meeting with his father at Clarence House in September and amid the review of his U.K. security status, a battle insiders said he is now set to win.
Markle, 44, by contrast, is described as reluctant to reopen what she views as a chapter marked by hostility and intense scrutiny.
One source familiar with the couple claimed the dispute is "deeply emotional" and "threatens to tear them apart – geographically and emotionally." "The tension between them isn't rooted in a breakdown of affection or commitment," the insider said.
"It's driven by two very different anxieties pulling them in opposite directions. Harry has become increasingly fixated on the idea of being back in Britain more often. He brings it up repeatedly, conscious of his father's declining health and feeling that opportunities for reconciliation are slipping away. In his mind, the coming year carries a real sense of urgency and consequence. He and Meghan are broken in a lot of ways, and this drive to return to Britain could truly break them."
Markle Refuses to Reopen Old Wounds
The source added Markle remains resistant to the issue of returning to the U.K. for the sake of her homesick husband.
"For her, the U.K. is bound up with some of the most stressful and painful periods of her life," the insider claimed.
"The idea of returning triggers memories of constant scrutiny and emotional strain, and she is deeply resistant to being drawn back into that atmosphere. There is real frustration that something she believed was firmly in the past has once again become such a central and unavoidable point of contention in their lives."
Harry and Markle have fueled speculation of growing distance through increasingly separate professional lives. Markle, a Los Angeles native, has immersed herself in Hollywood projects, including her Netflix work and the expansion of her As Ever lifestyle brand.
Harry has appeared less settled, stepping back from his Sentebale charity in March amid reports of internal conflict in the good cause. Friends said the imbalance has amplified tensions as decisions about where the family should be based put extra strain on the couple.
Harry's Sense of Urgency Revealed
Another insider said the prospect of a favorable ruling in Harry's U.K. security fight has intensified disagreements between the duo. "The issue of Britain has started to overshadow almost every decision they make," the source said.
"Meghan is reluctant for it to even be part of their day-to-day conversations because it carries so much emotional weight for her," the insider explained. "She is acutely aware that if the security question is resolved, the main practical argument against returning effectively falls away, and with it comes an assumption that she should agree to go back. Right now, she feels unprepared for that shift and uncertain she could cope with it psychologically or emotionally."
According to the source, discussions over Britain between Harry and Markle became more frequent over Christmas and into the new year. Harry has spoken publicly about reconciliation with The Firm, saying last year that he would "love" a reunion with his family amid health crises affecting his father and sister-in-law.
King Charles, 77, recently offered a positive update on his cancer treatment, saying he was planning to scale back his treatment for the disease in 2026.
Sources said the King's condition has sharpened Harry's sense of urgency. "His sense of yearning has grown stronger as he looks back on the years he has largely spent apart from his father," a palace source claimed.
"There is a deep regret about missed time and conversations, and he views spending more time in the U.K. as a way to repair some of that emotional distance. In his mind, going back is not just practical, but a chance to heal old wounds before it is too late."
Markle's Post=Divorce Book?
Markle's instincts differ. "Her instinct is to shield both herself and the children from experiences she worries could reopen painful chapters," a source added.
"Harry, on the other hand, feels strongly that their children should grow up understanding where he comes from and having a real relationship with their grandfather. Meghan's hesitation comes from a fear of what returning to Britain might demand of her personally and the emotional toll it could take."
The couple has faced divorce speculation before, including claims Markle recently explored a post-divorce book idea. She dismissed those rumors in a recent interview, saying about Harry: "No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he's always going to make sure that he has my back. He loves me so boldly, fully."
Even so, insiders say the disagreement over a possible move to Britain is eating away at the couple.
"Harry is caught in an agonizing position, pulled between his commitment to his wife and children and a powerful sense of unfinished business from his earlier life," one source said.
"If neither of them is willing or able to compromise, there is a real concern among those close to them that this single, unresolved question could evolve into the breaking point for their relationship, which could see them finally file for divorce this year."