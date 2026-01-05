EXCLUSIVE: Meghan and Harry 'Headed for 2026 Divorce' — Radar Reveals the Furious Argument That Could Make the 'Broken' Couple Finally Announce Formal Split

But after 2025 drew to a close, insiders said the unresolved question of Britain had become a fault line.

Harry, 41, is said to be increasingly focused on repairing family ties following a brief meeting with his father at Clarence House in September and amid the review of his U.K. security status, a battle insiders said he is now set to win.

Markle, 44, by contrast, is described as reluctant to reopen what she views as a chapter marked by hostility and intense scrutiny.

One source familiar with the couple claimed the dispute is "deeply emotional" and "threatens to tear them apart – geographically and emotionally." "The tension between them isn't rooted in a breakdown of affection or commitment," the insider said.

"It's driven by two very different anxieties pulling them in opposite directions. Harry has become increasingly fixated on the idea of being back in Britain more often. He brings it up repeatedly, conscious of his father's declining health and feeling that opportunities for reconciliation are slipping away. In his mind, the coming year carries a real sense of urgency and consequence. He and Meghan are broken in a lot of ways, and this drive to return to Britain could truly break them."