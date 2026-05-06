Williams, 44, attended the May 4 fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a silver metallic gown, posing repeatedly with Emma and Edward.

Serena Williams has ignited fierce speculation over her once-close bond with Meghan Markle after appearing at the Met Gala alongside Emma Thynn and Edward Enninful – a high-profile show of allegiance sources told RadarOnline.com is "definitive proof" the tennis ace's friendship with the Duchess of Sussex has cooled.

The gala, one of the most visible events in global fashion, has increasingly become a stage not only for style but for shifting alliances within celebrity circles.

Their coordinated appearances drew attention due to the absence of 44-year-old Meghan Markle, who did not attend the event and is not believed to have been invited.

One insider close to the event told us: "At a night like the Met Gala, nothing about who you stand beside is accidental – it is one of the most carefully observed stages in the celebrity world.

"Serena choosing to spend so much time in close formation with Emma and Edward, both of whom have been linked to a cooling in their relationships with Meghan, inevitably reads as more than coincidence.

"Whether she intended it that way or not, the visual narrative suggests a shift in loyalties, or at the very least a rebalancing of where those personal alliances now sit.

"You have to remember how intertwined Serena and Meghan's public images once were – they were regularly framed as confidantes, almost a united front navigating fame and scrutiny together.

"So when Serena appears in such a high-profile setting and that connection is absent, replaced instead by other prominent friendships, people are going to read into it.

"The Met Gala operates as a social barometer – it is where relationships are quietly endorsed, recalibrated, or, in some cases, allowed to fade without a word being spoken."

Williams' closeness with Thynn was on full display in the lead-up to the gala, with the pair sharing moments from their preparations and arriving arm-in-arm at pre-gala celebrations hosted by Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez.