Meghan Markle Convinced She's 'More Powerful' Than Prince Harry — 'Diva Duchess' Thinks She Can 'Make More Money Without Him'
May 22 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Despite Meghan Markle’s solo trip to Switzerland falling apart, the ex-royal is still convinced she is "more powerful" professionally without her husband, Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old is reportedly eager to "branch off" as a one-woman brand and separate herself from the ongoing "royal drama" Harry, 41, has been having with his estranged family.
Meghan Markle Goes Solo With Geneva Speech
"Their brand as a couple has not worked. And Megan is now getting ready to really branch off, and she sees this moment as an opportunity to step on the world stage without Harry," royal insider Rob Shuter explained during a May 20 appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.
Markle made a whirlwind trip to Geneva to deliver a May 17 speech on the dangers young people face on social media and digital platforms. Wearing a $5,300 Giorgio Armani black power pantsuit with her hair pulled back in a tight bun, Markle stood in front of a series of lightboxes on Place de Nations plaza showing the faces of 50 children who died by suicide due to online bullying and harm.
Unfortunately for the former Netflix star, fewer than 100 people, including guests and curious spectators, showed up to listen to her speech despite a wide perimeter of barricades erected in anticipation of a massive audience.
Meghan Markle Acknowledges 'Harry Is a Problem'
"Megan has now decided that, my sources are telling me, she now believes that she is more powerful. She's gonna make more money by stepping forward by herself, not with him," Shuter explained about the Los Angeles native and her motives for more solo appearances.
"Even she now acknowledges that Harry is a problem," the former high-powered publicist shared about Markle's husband of eight years and partner in many of her projects since the couple quit the royal family in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California, seeking even greater fame and fortune."
"She's a problem, too. She hasn't quite got to that point, but she knows there's a problem with Harry," Shuter shared.
Meghan Markle Failing to Find Success With Her Solo Projects
Markle had largely been the driving force behind the couple’s splashy Netflix and Spotify deals, but both mega-money ventures ultimately produced content that failed to connect with audiences and critics alike.
Her Archetypes podcast was dumped after just one season, while the ex-royal’s attempt to reinvent herself as a lifestyle guru through Netflix’s With Love, Meghan fizzled out after two seasons.
At the moment, the former actress’ only remaining venture is her struggling As Ever brand – a business so shaky that Netflix severed ties and sent back unsold inventory, including fruit spreads, honey, and other products, after sales tanked.
Meghan Markle Having to Deal With Prince Harry's 'Royal Family Drama'
Shuter did give Markle a slight pass in that some of her work has been tied up in Harry's ongoing feud with his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, amid reported attempts to rejoin the royal family he once shunned so badly.
"The one thing I will say in her defense, it's tricky because I don't often defend Megan Markle, is that whenever she is with Harry, all the royal drama comes up," he explained.
"All the stuff about him and his family and his brother and his dad. And so, it's impossible for her to divorce herself from that story," Shuter observed about Markle trying to make it on her own without royal ties.