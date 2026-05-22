Meghan Markle Convinced She's 'More Powerful' Than Prince Harry — 'Diva Duchess' Thinks She Can 'Make More Money Without Him'

"Their brand as a couple has not worked. And Megan is now getting ready to really branch off, and she sees this moment as an opportunity to step on the world stage without Harry," royal insider Rob Shuter explained during a May 20 appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

Markle made a whirlwind trip to Geneva to deliver a May 17 speech on the dangers young people face on social media and digital platforms. Wearing a $5,300 Giorgio Armani black power pantsuit with her hair pulled back in a tight bun, Markle stood in front of a series of lightboxes on Place de Nations plaza showing the faces of 50 children who died by suicide due to online bullying and harm.

Unfortunately for the former Netflix star, fewer than 100 people, including guests and curious spectators, showed up to listen to her speech despite a wide perimeter of barricades erected in anticipation of a massive audience.