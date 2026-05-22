EXCLUSIVE: Recovering Addict Andy Dick's Horrific Near-Death Experience Revealed As He Declares He's Not Afraid of Dying or Relapsing

Andy Dick has stunned fans after revealing he briefly "died" during a fentanyl overdose last year and woke up wishing doctors had not revived him, while also admitting he is unafraid of either death or the possibility of relapsing despite years of public struggles with addiction. RadarOnline.com can reveal Dick, 60, has opened up about the terrifying incident months after collapsing on a Los Angeles sidewalk in December 2025 following what he described as a disastrous encounter with strangers who handed him a pipe containing fentanyl.

Article continues below advertisement

'Why Didn't You Just Let Me Die?'

Source: Mega Dick revealed a near-death experience from an overdose.

Emergency responders administered Narcan – a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses – after the comedian stopped breathing. The overdose marked another dark chapter in Dick's long and turbulent history with substance abuse, legal problems, and repeated attempts at rehabilitation that have often overshadowed his comedy career in projects including NewsRadio, The Andy Dick Show, and Old School. "The tunnel that they say there is, I never saw one," Dick said about his near-death experience. "Nothing. But I did legit die because there was nothing going on and they had to do one of those Narcan shots on me before." He continued: "And then when I woke up, I thought: 'Why didn't you just let me die?' Which is very sad that I had that thought. But the first thing I said allegedly was, 'Where's the vodka?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The comic checked into a rehabilitation center following the medical crisis.

According to sources close to the comedian, Dick's brutally honest admission has shocked even longtime fans familiar with his history of addiction and erratic behavior. One insider said, "People are stunned by how casually Andy talks about almost dying. Most people would come out of an experience like that terrified, but he speaks about it with this dark humor and blunt honesty that is genuinely unsettling. Fans are relieved he survived, but hearing him say he wasn't afraid to die has really rattled people." Another source added: "Andy has spent decades living dangerously and publicly struggling with sobriety, but this felt different because it was so close to the edge. Hearing him openly admit that relapse doesn't scare him has left a lot of people deeply worried about where his mindset is right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Dick Doesn't 'Give a S--t' If He Relapses

Source: Mega The performer reached one hundred and forty-seven days of sobriety.

Dick admitted the overdose happened after he accepted drugs from a group of strangers while out on the street – a decision he now acknowledges was reckless. The incident ultimately pushed him into treatment, and he later checked into rehab before moving into a sober living facility where substance use is prohibited. At the time of his new interview on his latest drug crisis, Dick said he had reached "147 days" of sobriety. Despite that milestone, he insisted he remains largely unafraid of what could happen next. "Anything that has to do with me, even my own death or dying, doesn't scare me," he said. "Relapse doesn't scare me because I'm not afraid of it. This is horrible to say, but I don't give a f------ s--- if I relapsed." The comedian also reflected on the reality of addiction and the illusion of the lifestyle he once embraced. "I want life to be f------ fun, man," Dick said. "I had a lot of fun smoking pot. I had a lot of fun drinking and doing other drugs. But if you add them all up, those fun times were just... not that fun." He added, "It's not as fulfilling as just being sober and seeing your grandkids play."

Doctors Discover 'Five to Seven' Holes in Andy Dick's Brain

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: Mega Doctors discovered multiple holes in his brain after scanning his head.