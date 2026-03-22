EXCLUSIVE: 'Cluck Off Meghan!' Why 'Desperate Duchess' Markle is Now Being Savaged Over Her Chicken Coop
March 22 2026, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle's domestic life is being pecked over by trolls after she shared a video of her daughter Princess Lilibet visiting the family's chicken coop – with critics mocking the Duchess and insisting she does not tend to the animals herself.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the clip to her Instagram Stories on March 16, showing Lilibet, 4, petting chickens at the family's Montecito, California home, where Meghan lives with Prince Harry, 41, and their son Archie.
The Duchess' Quiet Life With Rescue Chickens
The couple, who infamously stepped back from royal duties in 2020, have long highlighted their quieter lifestyle in the U.S., including their rescue hens housed in a coop dubbed Archie's Chick Inn, a nod to their son Prince Archie, 6. The setup was first seen publicly during Markle and Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the duchess said, "I just love rescuing," in reference to the hens saved from a factory farm.
An insider told us: "Meghan intended her video of Lilibet with their chickens as a warm, personal glimpse into her home life, but the reaction online quickly took on a very different tone. What might have been seen as wholesome instead became a lightning rod for criticism."
"Trolls began questioning the authenticity of what they were seeing, rather than simply engaging with the moment itself," the source added.
Critics Question Authenticity Of Lifestyle
Another source said the backlash has centered on scepticism about Meghan's involvement in caring for the animals.
They added: "There is a growing chorus of voices online effectively telling her to 'Cluck off Meghan!', with critics claiming the image being presented doesn't match reality.
"Some are openly suggesting that she isn't the one tending to the chickens day-to-day and that staff are likely responsible, which has fueled a wave of trolling."
The video at the center of the fresh attacks on Markle shows her laughing as Lilibet, dressed in rain boots and a purple coat, reaches down to pet one of the birds, her red hair visible as she leans forward.
It formed part of a series of posts that also included clips of Markle arranging flowers in the garden, with Harry heard off-camera saying: "It's beautiful," before adding: "So pretty in pink."
Ongoing Scrutiny Around Public Image
A third insider said the reaction reflects a broader pattern in how Markle's public image is received.
The source added: "There is a persistent skepticism around anything she shares that is intended to appear relatable or domestic, with floods of trolls saying she just often comes across as desperate to be liked, but ends up coming across as fake instead.
"As a result, even something as simple as a moment with her daughter and a few chickens is being picked apart and questioned."
They continued: "For some observers, there is an assumption that there must be a team behind the scenes managing these aspects of her life, which undermines the authenticity she is trying to convey."
Markle has previously spoken about her enjoyment of quieter, creative pursuits, including flower arranging, which she discussed in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.
She said: "I learned a lot of this when I was pregnant with my son, Archie. My girlfriends threw a baby shower for me, and one of the things we did was learn flower arranging. I started to find this really calming and meditative, so when I have a little bit of time at the end of the day, I do this. I have a glass of wine and just enjoy it."
Another source said the intensity of the reaction to her chicken video highlights the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Duchess.
The insider added: "There is a sense that anything Meghan puts out is immediately subjected to a level of analysis that goes beyond what most public figures experience.
"Even something as ordinary as keeping chickens becomes a talking point, and that level of attention often quickly turns critical."