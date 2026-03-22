EXCLUSIVE: 'Cluck Off Meghan!' Why 'Desperate Duchess' Markle is Now Being Savaged Over Her Chicken Coop

The couple, who infamously stepped back from royal duties in 2020, have long highlighted their quieter lifestyle in the U.S., including their rescue hens housed in a coop dubbed Archie's Chick Inn, a nod to their son Prince Archie, 6. The setup was first seen publicly during Markle and Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the duchess said, "I just love rescuing," in reference to the hens saved from a factory farm.

An insider told us: "Meghan intended her video of Lilibet with their chickens as a warm, personal glimpse into her home life, but the reaction online quickly took on a very different tone. What might have been seen as wholesome instead became a lightning rod for criticism."

"Trolls began questioning the authenticity of what they were seeing, rather than simply engaging with the moment itself," the source added.