Max Miller Fights to Keep His House Seat as Abuse Allegations Rock Campaign: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'

Rep. Max Miller is fighting to hold onto his Ohio House seat as domestic abuse allegations and a House Ethics Committee investigation have transformed a once-safe Republican district into one of the country's most closely watched congressional races.

Miller, a Republican seeking a third term, faces Democratic challenger Brian Poindexter in Ohio's 7th Congressional District, with voters set to decide the race on Nov. 3.

Miller has denied the allegations against him and has repeatedly said he will remain in the contest.

The controversy has put pressure on Miller at a critical point in the campaign.

The district backed President Donald Trump by more than 11 percentage points in 2024, but the race has tightened considerably since allegations involving Miller's ex-wife, Emily Moreno, became public.