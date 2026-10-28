Max Miller Fights to Keep His House Seat as Abuse Allegations Rock Campaign: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Rep. Max Miller is fighting to hold onto his Ohio House seat as domestic abuse allegations and a House Ethics Committee investigation have transformed a once-safe Republican district into one of the country's most closely watched congressional races.
Miller, a Republican seeking a third term, faces Democratic challenger Brian Poindexter in Ohio's 7th Congressional District, with voters set to decide the race on Nov. 3.
Miller has denied the allegations against him and has repeatedly said he will remain in the contest.
The controversy has put pressure on Miller at a critical point in the campaign.
The district backed President Donald Trump by more than 11 percentage points in 2024, but the race has tightened considerably since allegations involving Miller's ex-wife, Emily Moreno, became public.
About The Allegations and Ethics Investigation Fuel Scrutiny
Moreno has accused Miller in court filings of physically abusing her, including allegations that he threw hot water on her, held a gun to her head, and threw her against a wall.
She has also alleged that their young daughter suffered a fractured collarbone while in Miller's care. Miller has denied wrongdoing and called the allegations fabricated.
Investigators did not determine who caused the child's injury, and Miller has not been prosecuted over the allegations. The former couple divorced in 2025 and remain involved in a custody dispute, with a civil trial scheduled for Nov. 5, two days after the election.
The House Ethics Committee announced Aug. 4 that it was reviewing allegations that Miller may have engaged in domestic violence, abuse, or illegal drug use. The committee stressed that the existence of an investigation does not mean a violation occurred.
Miller has also faced allegations from former girlfriend Stephanie Grisham, who sued him in 2026 over claims that he violated a prior confidential settlement. Miller has denied the abuse allegations.
Sen. Bernie Moreno, Miller's former father-in-law, has publicly called him "a danger" and said he should not serve in Congress. Miller has continued his campaign despite the criticism.
Millions Pour Into Closely Watched Race
The controversy has helped turn the district into a major political battleground.
Nearly $25 million in television and digital advertising has entered the race over the past three months, according to AdImpact, compared with less than $900,000 in advertising during the entire 2024 congressional contest.
Democrats have used Miller's allegations as a central campaign issue, while Republican groups and Miller's campaign have attacked Poindexter over incidents from his past.
Police records show Poindexter was arrested in 1998 at age 18 on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine.
He was not charged in that case, and his campaign has denied that he ever used hard drugs. Miller's campaign has featured the incident in attack ads.
Poindexter has also faced scrutiny over a 2013 arrest stemming from an alleged incident at a Cleveland baseball game. He has disputed the characterization of that episode as a physical altercation.
The financial stakes have grown alongside the attacks. As of Oct. 14, Poindexter's campaign had raised about $3.7 million compared with Miller's roughly $3.3 million, according to election data.
Voters Weigh Character, Party and Policy
Poindexter, a union ironworker and former Brook Park City Council member, has built his campaign around working families, affordability, health care and labor issues.
The race has drawn national Democratic attention as the party sees an opportunity to flip a district that had previously been considered safely Republican.
Miller, meanwhile, has sought to keep the focus on his conservative record while rejecting the accusations against him. President Trump endorsed Miller in May, and Republican groups have continued spending to defend the seat.
The race is now rated as a toss-up by some forecasters, a sharp change from earlier in the cycle, when the district was considered likely to remain in Republican hands.
For Miller, the immediate objective remains unchanged: survive the controversy and win another term.