EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry Documentary 'Sparks Anger Among His Friends'
Nov. 1 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Matthew Perry's pals are furious over the new Netflix documentary about the late actor – and stunned his sister, Mia Perry Bowick, agreed to participate when his Friends costars refused, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Friends' Stars Snub Perry Documentary
The One About Matthew Perry, released on the third anniversary of his death, revisits the star's addiction struggles and private battles.
But his fellow sitcom castmates, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, all declined to participate.
"They said no for a reason," a close friend told RadarOnline.com. "Why does everyone need to dig through his pain again?"
Friend Slams Mia's Documentary Involvement
The friend expressed shock over Mia joining the project, pointing out, "Matthew isn't here to defend himself. That should matter. Sometimes the most respectful thing you can do is say no."
As previously reported, Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, at age 54.
His death was ruled accidental, with the acute effects of ketamine listed as the primary cause.