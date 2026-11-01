EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry Documentary 'Sparks Anger Among His Friends'

Matthew Perry 's pals are furious over the new Netflix documentary about the late actor – and stunned his sister, Mia Perry Bowick , agreed to participate when his Friends costars refused, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer declined to participate in the Netflix documentary about Matthew Perry.

"They said no for a reason," a close friend told RadarOnline.com . "Why does everyone need to dig through his pain again?"

The One About Matthew Perry, released on the third anniversary of his death , revisits the star's addiction struggles and private battles.

Mia Perry Bowick's participation in 'The One About Matthew Perry' reportedly shocked a close friend of the late actor.

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The friend expressed shock over Mia joining the project, pointing out, "Matthew isn't here to defend himself. That should matter. Sometimes the most respectful thing you can do is say no."

As previously reported, Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, at age 54.

His death was ruled accidental, with the acute effects of ketamine listed as the primary cause.