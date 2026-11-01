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EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry Documentary 'Sparks Anger Among His Friends'

Matthew Perry's documentary reportedly upsets his friends, sparking anger among those closest to him.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's documentary reportedly upsets his friends, sparking anger among those closest to him.

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Nov. 1 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

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Matthew Perry's pals are furious over the new Netflix documentary about the late actor – and stunned his sister, Mia Perry Bowick, agreed to participate when his Friends costars refused, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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'Friends' Stars Snub Perry Documentary

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Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer declined to participate in the Netflix documentary about Matthew Perry.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer declined to participate in the Netflix documentary about Matthew Perry.

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The One About Matthew Perry, released on the third anniversary of his death, revisits the star's addiction struggles and private battles.

But his fellow sitcom castmates, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, all declined to participate.

"They said no for a reason," a close friend told RadarOnline.com. "Why does everyone need to dig through his pain again?"

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Friend Slams Mia's Documentary Involvement

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Mia Perry Bowick's participation in 'The One About Matthew Perry' reportedly shocked a close friend of the late actor.
Source: MEGA

Mia Perry Bowick's participation in 'The One About Matthew Perry' reportedly shocked a close friend of the late actor.

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The friend expressed shock over Mia joining the project, pointing out, "Matthew isn't here to defend himself. That should matter. Sometimes the most respectful thing you can do is say no."

As previously reported, Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, at age 54.

His death was ruled accidental, with the acute effects of ketamine listed as the primary cause.

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